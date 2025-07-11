GLEN Industries IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Once the allotment of GLEN Industries IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can also use the following direct links to check the GLEN Industries IPO allotment status online:

ALSO READ | Thinking of investing in Anthem Biosciences IPO? Know key risks, strengths

GLEN Industries IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹63.02 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.5 million equity shares without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The public issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, July 8, 2025, to Thursday, July 10, 2025. It was priced in the range of ₹92–97 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.

Kfin Technologies is serving as the registrar, while GYR Capital Advisors acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

GLEN Industries plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal. The company will further use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

GLEN Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

Shares of GLEN Industries were commanding a solid premium in the grey markets on Friday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, GLEN Industries shares were quoted at around ₹142 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹45 or 46.39 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Shares of GLEN Industries are tentatively expected to list on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The current GMP trend suggests a solid listing for the company’s shares. Should the current grey market trends sustain, GLEN Industries shares may yield a return of over 46 per cent to allotted shareholders. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for assessing the company’s actual market performance.

About GLEN Industries

Glen Industries manufactures eco-friendly food packaging and service products, including thin-wall containers and compostable straws. The company serves sectors like Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafés, as well as the beverage industry. Glen Industries has a 90,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Dhulagarh, equipped with advanced machines, and exports products to regions like Europe, the USA, and Australia. The company's product portfolio includes thin-wall food containers and compostable straws, with varying production capacities.