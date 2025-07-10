F&O turnover declines 21% as market sees impact of Jane Street ban

On the first expiry of Nifty weekly contracts since the ban on US-based high-frequency trader Jane Street, the total turnover on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) dropped 21 per cent compared to the previous expiry day.

Index options turnover on a notional basis slipped to ₹472.5 trillion on Thursday, down from ₹601 trillion on July 3 – the day before Jane Street was barred by the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In terms of the number of index options contracts traded at 247 million on Thursday were the lowest in three months.

However, the stock futures and options saw only a marginal decline of 2 per cent compared to Thursday.