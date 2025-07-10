Home / Markets / News / F&O turnover declines 21% as market sees impact of Jane Street ban

F&O turnover declines 21% as market sees impact of Jane Street ban

F&O turnover on the National Stock Exchange drops 21% on the first expiry of Nifty weekly contracts since Jane Street's ban, with index options turnover seeing a significant decline

Jane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma
HFTs (high-frequency traders) can account for as much as 60 per cent of the derivatives turnover, with a strong hold in options. | File Image
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On the first expiry of Nifty weekly contracts since the ban on US-based high-frequency trader Jane Street, the total turnover on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) dropped 21 per cent compared to the previous expiry day.
 
Index options turnover on a notional basis slipped to ₹472.5 trillion on Thursday, down from ₹601 trillion on July 3 – the day before Jane Street was barred by the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
In terms of the number of index options contracts traded at 247 million on Thursday were the lowest in three months. 
  However, the stock futures and options saw only a marginal decline of 2 per cent compared to Thursday. 
 
Several market participants had raised concerns that the restriction on proprietary trading firms' activities could dent volumes. They said a clearer picture would emerge in a few weeks.
 
HFTs (high-frequency traders) can account for as much as 60 per cent of the derivatives turnover, with a strong hold in options.
 
Another market player highlighted that the markets may see healthier trends in the long run by reinstating confidence among smaller investors and reducing dependence on a single entity.
 
From a peak of around ₹537 trillion in September, the average daily F&O turnover in the equities segment fell 35 per cent to around ₹346 trillion in June, driven by Sebi’s tightened regulations to curb manipulation and excessive speculation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Analysts cautious on Dabur stock, but growth outlook remains strong

Rupee advances for third straight session; ends 3 paise higher at 85.65/$

Monica Alcobev IPO opens on July 16: Here's all you need to know

Stock Market close: Sensex falls 346 pts, Nifty at 25,355; IT stocks drag ahead of TCS Q1 results

Nifty India Defence index slips over 2%; BDL, GRSE, Solar down up to 5%

Topics :Market - Daily F&OMarket - F&OMarket - Weekly F&O AnalysisF&O stockF&O seriesF&OF&O WatchF&O Strategiesshare marketNifty

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story