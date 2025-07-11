Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; S&P, Nasdaq at record; TCS, Trump tariffs in focus

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 11, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced on the last trading day by a combination of factors, including India-US trade deal discussions, Trump’s 35 per cent tariff announcement on Canada, Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced on the last trading day by a combination of factors, including India-US trade deal discussions, Trump’s 35 per cent tariff announcement on Canada, TCS Q1 results , institutional investment trends, primary market activity, and mixed global cues.

That said, around 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 137 points lower at 25,285, indicating a gap-down start for the bourses.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian goods starting August 1. He also indicated plans to implement blanket tariffs of 15–20 per cent on most trading partners, downplaying concerns about potential impacts on inflation or the stock market.

Last checked, Nikkei was up 0.21 per cent, while the Topix advanced 0.71 per cent. Kospi rose 0.013 per cent, and ASX 200 was down 0.064 per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, rising 0.27 per cent to 6,280.46. The Nasdaq Composite also ended at a fresh peak for a second consecutive session, inching up 0.09 per cent to 20,630.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 192.34 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 44,650.64.

Q1 results

The Street will react to Q1 earnings from TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA and Ananda Rathi.

The first-quarter performance of India’s largest IT services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), continued to reflect the impact of macroeconomic uncertainty and slow discretionary spending. The company’s management remained optimistic overall, but admitted that high single-digit growth in FY26 looks tough.

TCS reported a net profit of ₹12,760 crore for the first quarter of FY26, up 6 per cent compared to ₹12,040 crore in the same period of FY25. READ MORE

Also, Avenue Supermarts, Elecon Engineering Company, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Aditya Birla Money, Amal, Nath Bio-Genes, Emerald Finance, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, Superhouse, Astonea Labs, Panyam Cements and Mineral Inds., Jagsonpal Finance and Leasing, Monotype India and Swarna Securities among others will announce their Q1 results today

FII, DII

On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹585.96 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹20.50 crore on July 10.

IPO today

Meta Infotech IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.

Smartworks Coworking IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 2 of its subscription, while Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO (SME) and CFF Fluid Control IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.

GLEN Industries IPO (SME) will see its allotment.

Commodity corner

Gold prices were largely steady on Thursday, as gains from safe-haven demand sparked by geopolitical tensions were offset by a stronger US dollar following President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcements. Spot gold inched up 0.1 per cent to $3,317.44 per ounce, while US gold futures also rose 0.1 per cent to close at $3,325.70.

Oil prices, meanwhile, declined sharply by over 2 per cent amid concerns that the new US tariffs could hamper global economic growth and energy demand. Brent crude dropped 2.21 per cent, to settle at $68.64 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slid 2.65 per cent, to end at $66.57 per barrel.