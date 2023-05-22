Home / Markets / News / Global investment firms IFC, M&G invest in Vivriti Retail Asset Fund

Global investment firms IFC, M&G invest in Vivriti Retail Asset Fund

The fund will focus on scaling investment in securitised debt securities with MSE-backed assets

BS Reporter
Global investment firms IFC, M&G invest in Vivriti Retail Asset Fund

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global investment firms IFC and M&G have invested in Vivriti Asset Management’s securitisation fund Vivriti India Retail Asset Fund (VIRAF), which is domiciled in GIFT City IFSC.

“IFC has invested $30 million in VIRAF, managed by Vivriti Asset Manage­ment and backed by a capital commitment of $75 million from M&G Catalyst — a global private assets strategy within leading international investment manager M&G Investment.

The fund will focus on scaling investment in securitised debt securities with MSE-backed assets — predominantly microloans to MSEs, which will constitute about 90 percent of the portfolio,” the Vivriti Group said in a release. VIRAF has a fund term of 10 years and is targeting assets under management of $250 million.

Also Read

There's a huge opportunity for performing credit funds: VAM's Sukumar

World Bank arm IFC to invest Rs 600 cr in M&M's new last-mile mobility firm

UTI, HDFC AMC top bets among asset managers; charts hint up to 17% rally

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

Street unhappy over Siemens' plan to sell its low-voltage motor unit

Zomato shares give up intra-day gains to settle lower on profit booking

Mutual funds buy the dip in IT stocks; invest Rs 9,500 crore in 2023

Sebi asks REITs, InviTs to hold securities of SPVs, Holding Cos in demat

Sebi proposals to deal with suspicious trading will curb fraud: Experts

Topics :IFCInvestments

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story