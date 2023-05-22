Global investment firms IFC, M&G invest in Vivriti Retail Asset Fund

Global investment firms IFC and M&G have invested in Vivriti Asset Management’s securitisation fund Vivriti India Retail Asset Fund (VIRAF), which is domiciled in GIFT City IFSC.



“IFC has invested $30 million in VIRAF, managed by Vivriti Asset Manage­ment and backed by a capital commitment of $75 million from M&G Catalyst — a global private assets strategy within leading international investment manager M&G Investment.



The fund will focus on scaling investment in securitised debt securities with MSE-backed assets — predominantly microloans to MSEs, which will constitute about 90 percent of the portfolio,” the Vivriti Group said in a release. VIRAF has a fund term of 10 years and is targeting assets under management of $250 million.