To encourage ease of doing business and improve transparency, capital markets regulator Sebi asked REITs and InvITs to hold securities of holding companies and SPVs in dematerialized form only

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sebi asks REITs, InviTs to hold securities of SPVs, Holding Cos in demat

May 22 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
To encourage ease of doing business and improve transparency, capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday asked REITs and InvITs to hold the securities of holding companies and special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in dematerialized form only.

The investment manager of the REIT (real estate investment trust) and InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) will have to ensure the same, Sebi said in two separate circulars.

Further, for existing securities holdings by REITs and InvITs in Holding Companies and SPVs in physical form, the investment managers have been directed to dematerialise such securities by June 30.

Under the rules, the units of REITs and InvITs would be issued only in the dematerialised form to all the applicants.

REITs and InvITs are relatively new investment instruments in the Indian context but are extremely popular in global markets. While a REIT comprises a portfolio of commercial real assets, a major portion of which is already leased out, InvITs comprise a portfolio of infrastructure assets, such as highways and power transmission assets.

Topics :SEBIREITsInvITs

First Published: May 22 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

