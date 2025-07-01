Home / Markets / News / Globe Civil Projects IPO listing: Stock debuts at 28% premium on BSE

Globe Civil Projects IPO listing: Stock debuts at 28% premium on BSE

Globe Civil Projects IPO listing: On the BSE, Globe Civil Projects shares were listed at ₹91.1, translating to a premium of ₹20.1 or 28.31 per cent

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Globe Civil Projects, an integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company, made a positive debut on the stock exchanges on July 1, 2025, following the successful completion of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). On the BSE, Globe Civil Projects shares were listed at ₹91.1, translating to a premium of ₹20.1 or 28.31 per cent.  Globe Civil Projects share price listed at ₹90 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a premium of ₹19 or 26.76 per cent above the issue price of ₹71 per share.  The IPO listing was slightly below the grey market expectations, where shares of the company had been trading at ₹98, reflecting a premium of ₹27 or 38.03 per cent over the issue price.

Globe Civil Projects IPO overview

The ₹119 crore public offering of Globe Civil Projects, offered at a price band of ₹67–71 with a lot size of 211 shares, received bids for 1,00,94,60,714 shares against the 1,17,32,392 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 86.04 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
Globe Civil Projects IPO witnessed the highest participation from the non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 143.15 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their category by 99.76 times, and retail investors at 53.72 times.
 
The subscription window closed on June 26, and the share allotment was finalized on June 27. According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for working capital requirements, purchase of construction equipment, and machinery, along with other general corporate purposes.

About Globe Civil Projects

Globe Civil Projects is a leading EPC company based in New Delhi, with expertise in executing large-scale infrastructure projects. The company operates across 11 Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.
 
Globe Civil Projects is involved in the construction of transportation and logistics infrastructure, social and commercial projects, and non-infrastructure projects such as commercial offices and residential housing.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Morgan Stanley downgrades Dixon Tech to 'Underweight'; share price falls 3%

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off highs, SMIDs in red; Raymond surges 7%, Gabriel India 20%

Auto ancillary stock Gabriel India zooms 20%, up 42% in 6 days; here's why

Rupee gains as dollar slump extends; opens 15 paise higher at 85.61/$

Dividend stocks: Bharat Seats & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on July 2

Topics :IPO CalendarIPO listing timeinitial public offerings IPOsS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYlisting

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story