Home / Markets / News / GNG Electronics IPO opens on July 23; check price band, lot size, key dates

GNG Electronics IPO opens on July 23; check price band, lot size, key dates

GNG Electronics has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹225 to ₹237 per equity share

ipo market listing share market
GNG Electronics is India's largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
GNG Electronics IPO: GNG Electronics, a refurbisher of laptops and desktops, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The ₹460.43 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 16.9 million shares amounting to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.6 million shares amounting to ₹60.44 crore.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), up to 50 per cent of the issue will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors.

GNG Electronics IPO price band, lot size

GNG Electronics has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹225 to ₹237 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 63 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,301 to bid for one lot, at the upper price band.

GNG Electronics IPO key dates

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Friday, July 25, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Monday, July 28, 2025. Shares of GNG Electronics will be listed on both the exchanges, the National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.   ALSO READ | Anthem Biosciences IPO to list on July 21: Here's what latest GMP hints at

GNG Electronics IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Advisors, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers.

GNG Electronics IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company aims to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by itself and the material subsidiary, Electronics Bazaar FZC. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About GNG Electronics

GNG Electronics is India's largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops and among the largest refurbishers of ICT devices overall, both globally and in India. The company has a strong presence in India, the USA, Europe, Africa and the UAE. It is India's largest Microsoft authorised refurbisher.
 
GNG Electronics operates under the brand Electronics Bazaar, with presence across the full refurbishment value chain. It is also a certified refurbishment partner with Lenovo and HP. The company has five refurbishing facilities, including one in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, one facility in Dallas, Texas, USA and three facilities in Sharjah, UAE.
 
In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), GNG Electronics reported revenue from operations of ₹1,411.1 crore, up 24 per cent from ₹1,138.1 crore in the previous fiscal. It reported a PAT of ₹52.3 crore in FY24 compared to ₹32.4 crore in FY23.
In FY25, the company's net profit stood at ₹68.8 crore, up 32 per cent from ₹52.1 crore in the previous financial year. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's low; Nifty below 25k; Banks, pharma drag; SMIDs fall; VIX up 3%

Sensex falls 500 pts, Nifty below 25k: Here's why markets are trading lower

Tracxn Technologies shares jump 5% as board approves share buyback; Details

Indian Hotels, ITC rally upto 3% in weak market; brokerages see more upside

Route Mobile share price falls over 4% on weak Q1; check key numbers here

Topics :IPOsIPO activityIPO marketMarketsBSE

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story