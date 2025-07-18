GNG Electronics IPO opens on July 23; check price band, lot size, key dates

GNG Electronics IPO: GNG Electronics , a refurbisher of laptops and desktops, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The ₹460.43 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 16.9 million shares amounting to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.6 million shares amounting to ₹60.44 crore.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), up to 50 per cent of the issue will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors.

GNG Electronics IPO price band, lot size

GNG Electronics has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹225 to ₹237 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 63 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,301 to bid for one lot, at the upper price band.

GNG Electronics IPO key dates According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Friday, July 25, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Monday, July 28, 2025. Shares of GNG Electronics will be listed on both the exchanges, the National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. GNG Electronics IPO registrar, lead manager Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Advisors, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers.

GNG Electronics IPO objective According to the RHP, the company aims to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by itself and the material subsidiary, Electronics Bazaar FZC. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. About GNG Electronics GNG Electronics is India's largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops and among the largest refurbishers of ICT devices overall, both globally and in India. The company has a strong presence in India, the USA, Europe, Africa and the UAE. It is India's largest Microsoft authorised refurbisher. GNG Electronics operates under the brand Electronics Bazaar, with presence across the full refurbishment value chain. It is also a certified refurbishment partner with Lenovo and HP. The company has five refurbishing facilities, including one in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, one facility in Dallas, Texas, USA and three facilities in Sharjah, UAE.