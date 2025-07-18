Home / Markets / News / Route Mobile share price falls over 4% on weak Q1; check key numbers here

Route Mobile share price falls over 4% on weak Q1; check key numbers here

Route Mobile share price dropped after the company posted a weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

Route Mobile
Established in 2004, Route Mobile Limited (RML) is a leading cloud communications platform service provider that serves enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNOs).
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Route Mobile share price: Route Mobile shares were under pressure on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, July 18, 2025, with the stock dropping as much as 4.35 per cent to an intraday low of ₹965.05 per share. 
 
Around 12:00 noon, Route Mobile share price was trading 3.84 per cent lower at ₹970.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.66 per cent lower at 81,712.98 levels.  Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today

Why is Route Mobile share price under pressure today?

 
Route Mobile share price dropped after the company posted a weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
The company reported a subdued performance in the first quarter of FY26, with its net profit declining 27.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹58.8 crore, as compared to ₹81.2 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25). 
 
Route Mobile’s revenue also saw a dip of 4.8 per cent, coming in at ₹1,050.8 crore in Q1FY26 versus ₹1,103.4 crore in Q1FY25. 
 
At the operating front, the company’s Ebitda fell 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹94 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹123.7 crore in the June quarter of FY25.
 
Ebitda margin contracted to 8.9 per cent in Q1FY26, from 11.2 per cent a year ago.
 
Also, Gautam Badalia resigned as the chief executive officer (CEO), effective July 17, 2025
 
The board, meanwhile, approved re-designation of Rajdipkumar Gupta as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO), effective today, July 18, 2025
 
Rajdipkumar Gupta, CEO and managing director, Route Mobile, said, “We are navigating a dynamic market environment, marked by continued softness in the A2P SMS segment. While revenue has declined – partly due to the loss of low margin business and customer shifts to alternate channels – gross margin performance has improved, leading to stronger Ebitda margin over last quarter. This reflects our commitment to driving sustainable, quality-led growth with a strong focus on profitability. Encouragingly, we are seeing healthy traction across our non-SMS product lines, validating our diversification strategy. Our strategic initiatives include expansion of RCS based solution revenues, deepening partnerships with global system integrators, expanding the footprint of our MNO firewall solutions, and shaping our approach to the telecom API opportunity.”
 
“As we continue to execute with discipline and clarity in a rapidly evolving communication landscape, we remain confident in our ability to build a more resilient and value-accretive business,” Gupta added.  ALSO READ | Clean Science shares tank 7% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

About Route Mobiles

 
Established in 2004, Route Mobile Limited (RML) is a leading cloud communications platform service provider that serves enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNOs). 
 
Its comprehensive portfolio includes solutions for business messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetisation. 
 
The company caters to a wide range of industries, including social media, banking and financial services, e-commerce, and travel. 
 
Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has a strong global footprint across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. 
 
Route Mobile is now part of the Proximus Group, a digital services provider based in Belgium with operations in international markets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's low; Nifty below 25k; Banks, pharma drag; SMIDs fall; VIX up 3%

Anthem Biosciences IPO to list on July 21: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Indiqube Spaces IPO to open on July 23; here's everything you need to know

Bharat Dynamics stock down 20% from all-time high; what brokerages say

Premium

Axis Bank cracks below 200-DMA post Q1 results; all eyes on this support

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksRoute Mobile LimitedBSE NSEBSE SensexNifty50Indian equities

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story