Route Mobile share price falls over 4% on weak Q1; check key numbers here

Route Mobile share price dropped after the company posted a weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

The company reported a subdued performance in the first quarter of FY26, with its net profit declining 27.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹58.8 crore, as compared to ₹81.2 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25).

Route Mobile’s revenue also saw a dip of 4.8 per cent, coming in at ₹1,050.8 crore in Q1FY26 versus ₹1,103.4 crore in Q1FY25.

At the operating front, the company’s Ebitda fell 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹94 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹123.7 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

Ebitda margin contracted to 8.9 per cent in Q1FY26, from 11.2 per cent a year ago.