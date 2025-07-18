Home / Markets / News / Tracxn Technologies shares jump 5% as board approves share buyback; Details

Tracxn Technologies shares jump 5% as board approves share buyback; Details

Tracxn Technologies share price jumped 5.3 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹62.83 per share on BSE after board nodded share buyback

market, stock trading, trading
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tracxn Technologies shares jumped 5.3 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹62.83 per share on BSE. However, at 12:17 PM, Tracxn Technologies pared gains and the share price was trading 0.34 per cent higher at ₹59.84 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.74 per cent at 81,653.42. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹641.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹107.93 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹48 per share.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Tracxn Technologies share buyback details

On Thursday, after market hours, the company's board approved the proposal for a share buyback. 
 
The buyback price has been increased from ₹70 to ₹75. The maximum number of shares proposed to be bought back has been reduced from 11,42,857 to 10,66,666. 
 
A share buyback is when a company buys back its own shares from the stock market or shareholders. This reduces the number of shares available in the market.
 
"We wish to inform you that the Buyback Committee of the company vide circular resolution dated July 17, 2025 has approved the following: (i) The Buyback Price has been increased from ₹70/- (Rupees Seventy only) per Equity Share to ₹ 75/- (Rupees Seventy-Five Only) per Equity Share," the filing read.
 
It added: The maximum number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back by the company has been reduced from 11,42,857 (Eleven Lakhs Forty-Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Fifty-Seven) fully paid-up Equity Shares to 10,66,666 (Ten Lakhs Sixty-Six Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty-Six) Equity Shares, representing 0.99 per cent of the total number of shares of the company. 

About Tracxn Technologies

Founded in 2013 by ex-Venture Capitalists, Tracxn is a market research and data platform that tracks companies across the globe. Tracking 3.7M+ entities through 2.9k+ feeds categorized across industries, sectors, sub-sectors, geographies, affiliations, and networks globally.  
 
Its clientele includes VCs, PE Funds, M&A and Innovation teams of Fortune 500 companies, and Investment Banks who use Tracxn data for daily deal sourcing, identifying M&A targets, deal diligence, and tracking emerging themes across Industries & Markets. The Tracxn platform is also used by various Governments, Accelerators & Incubators, and Universities for tracking innovative companies and sectors.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Hotels, ITC rally upto 3% in weak market; brokerages see more upside

Route Mobile share price falls over 4% on weak Q1; check key numbers here

Clean Science shares tank 7% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Premium

150 years from the Banyan Tree: The story of BSE, people who shaped growth

Anthem Biosciences IPO to list on July 21: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Topics :Share buybacksBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE Nifty

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story