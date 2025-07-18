Tracxn Technologies shares jump 5% as board approves share buyback; Details

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹641.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹107.93 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹48 per share.

On Thursday, after market hours, the company's board approved the proposal for a share buyback.

The buyback price has been increased from ₹70 to ₹75. The maximum number of shares proposed to be bought back has been reduced from 11,42,857 to 10,66,666.

A share buyback is when a company buys back its own shares from the stock market or shareholders. This reduces the number of shares available in the market.

"We wish to inform you that the Buyback Committee of the company vide circular resolution dated July 17, 2025 has approved the following: (i) The Buyback Price has been increased from ₹70/- (Rupees Seventy only) per Equity Share to ₹ 75/- (Rupees Seventy-Five Only) per Equity Share," the filing read.