Tracxn Technologies shares jump 5% as board approves share buyback; Details

Tracxn Technologies shares jumped 5.3 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹62.83 per share on BSE. However, at 12:17 PM, Tracxn Technologies pared gains and the share price was trading 0.34 per cent higher at ₹59.84 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.74 per cent at 81,653.42.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹641.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹107.93 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹48 per share.

Tracxn Technologies share buyback details

On Thursday, after market hours, the company's board approved the proposal for a share buyback.

The buyback price has been increased from ₹70 to ₹75. The maximum number of shares proposed to be bought back has been reduced from 11,42,857 to 10,66,666. A share buyback is when a company buys back its own shares from the stock market or shareholders. This reduces the number of shares available in the market. "We wish to inform you that the Buyback Committee of the company vide circular resolution dated July 17, 2025 has approved the following: (i) The Buyback Price has been increased from ₹70/- (Rupees Seventy only) per Equity Share to ₹ 75/- (Rupees Seventy-Five Only) per Equity Share," the filing read.