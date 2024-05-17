Home / Markets / News / Go Digit Subscription Status, Day 3: IPO fully subscribed amid retail push

Go Digit Subscription Status, Day 3: IPO fully subscribed amid retail push

Go Digit IPO Subscription Status, May 17: Retail investors portion was booked 2.99 times, NIIs 1.17 times, and QIBs 45 per cent

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 11:39 AM IST
Go Digit Subscription Status, Day 3: The initial public offer (IPO) of Go Digit Insurance will open for the third, and final day, today, May 17, 2024. The offer, which opened on Wednesday, May 15, was subscribed 79 per cent at the end of Day 2.

Till 11:30 AM on Friday, May 17, 2024, the issue had subscription of 1.11 times, led by retail investors (2.99x subscription), NIIs (1.17x), and QIBs (45 per cent).

Go Digit Insurance is a Bengaluru-based insurance firm which aims to raise Rs 2,615-crore via its IPO. The offer is a combination of fresh issue of 41.4 million shares, worth Rs 1,125.00 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) of 54.8 million shares aggregating to Rs 1,489.65 crore.

Investors can bid for Go Digit Insurance IPO in a price band of Rs 258 to Rs 272.

Go Digit Insurance IPO GMP today:
The grey market premium (GMP) of Go Digit Insurance stands at Rs 15 per share. It has dropped from Rs 45 quoted on May 15, and Rs 50 on May 14, 2024.

Go Digit IPO details
Go Digit IPO, which is backed by the Fairfax Group in Canada, was subscribed 79 per cent till May 16, 2024.

Retail investors' portion was oversubscribed with 2.54 times bidding, while non-institutional investors' portion was booked 73 per cent. The qualified institutional buyers portion was booked 24 per cent at the end of Day 2 of bidding.

Go Digit IPO has set aside75 per cent of the shares for QIBs, 15% per cent for NIIs, and 10 per cent for retail investors.

The IPO raised little over Rs 1,176 crore from anchor investors. 56 funds were allotted 43.2 million equity shares valued at Rs 272 per share.

Go Digit IPO: Should you bid on the last day?
Analysts believe Go Digit Insurance is a long-term bet as the company is continuously investing in technology to optimise customer experience and boost operating leverage. 

"Go Digit IPO, at the upper price band, commands a P/GWP multiple of 3.44x based on annualised post-issue data from FY24 that ends in September. With cutting-edge technology and predictive underwriting algorithms, the company has reliable distribution partners. The company has good long-term prospects," said HEM Securities.

By comparison, ICICI Lombard General Insurance firm Ltd. has P/E of 48.14x, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. has P/E of 53.79x, and New India Assurance Company Ltd. (with a P/E of 38.47x).

Topics :MarketsIPOsinitial public offerings IPOsMarket news

First Published: May 17 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

