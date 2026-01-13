Godfrey Phillips stock chart

The above chart shows that the stock continues to grind lower, and the 14-day RSI remains in the oversold zone with a reading of 13.43. RSI is a key momentum oscillator, in general a RSI reading below 30 is considered as oversold.Current Market Price: ₹2,179The daily chart shows that the stock has bounced back with 2 green candles in recent days. That apart, the 14-day RSI (now 29.49) is seen attempting to exit the oversold territory for the first time in this calendar year.