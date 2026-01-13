Lotus Chocolate Company slips 10% on Q3 results; PAT down 96% YoY

Lotus Chocolate Company shares slipped 9.93 per cent to its 52-week low of ₹677 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted its Q3FY26 results.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹5.67 crore, as against ₹6.29 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 10 per cent. Ebitda margin stood at 4 per cent, as against 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE For Q3 FY26, the company delivered a net turnover of ₹134 crore, compared to ₹147 crore in 3Q FY25. Gross margins stood at 9.31 per cent, as compared to 9.78 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting relative margin resilience despite significant market headwinds.

Lotus Chocolate Company management commentary

“The company is poised to transition from a commodity-led model to a consumer-led growth engine. In pursuance of this transition, the Company is also undertaking a structured review of existing B2B customer contracts to ensure alignment with the evolving consumer-led and integrated business model,” said Natarajan M Venkataraman, whole-time director, Lotus Chocolate Company.