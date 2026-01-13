Sical Logistics shares locked in 5% upper limit on ₹4,038-cr SECL order

Sical Logistics share price today: Shares of Sical Logistics, an integrated logistics service provider, jumped 5 per cent on the NSE, hitting an upper circuit of ₹89.56 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company received a letter of acceptance from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) for a project worth ₹4,038.

At 01:10 PM, Sical Logistics’ share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹89.56 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 148 points or 0.57 per cent at 25,642. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹584.37 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹141.89 per share and 52-week low at ₹79.07.

"This is to inform you that Sical Logistics Limited (Company) has received a Letter of Acceptance dated January 12, 2026, from M/s South Eastern Coalfields Limited for the project of ₹4,038 crore (value of work including GST) at the Porda Chimtapani Open Cast project, Raigarh, Chhattisgarh," the company said in an exchange filing. The contract pertains to the Porda Chimtapani open-cast project in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is to be executed over a period of 4,214 days. The company will carry out the project in line with the specifications mentioned in the tender. The promoter, promoter group, and group companies of Sical Logistics do not have any interest in SECL. The contract is not classified as a related party transaction.