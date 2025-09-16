Godfrey Phillips soars 16% on turning ex-bonus, hits new life-time high

Godfrey Phillips India share price today

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India hit a record high of ₹3,945 (adjusted to bonus), as they soared 16 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. The stock of the cigarettes & tobacco products company turned ex-date for 2:1 bonus issue viz., 2 new bonus equity shares for every 1 existing equity share.

The ‘Record Date’ for determining the entitlement of the shareholders of the company to receive bonus equity shares was fixed as Tuesday, September 16, 2025, Godfrey Phillips India said on August 4, 2025, in an exchange filing.

ALSO READ: Here's why AGI Greenpac is buzzing in trade today; key information inside The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹3,820.67 (adjusted to bonus) touched on August 21, 2025. It has zoomed 188 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,370.30 hit on January 28, 2025. At 01:43 PM; Godfrey Philips was quoting 10 per cent higher at ₹3,741, as compared to 0.47 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Company overview, outlook Godfrey Philips is an associate of the KK Modi group of companies and Philip Morris Global Brands Inc. The KK Modi group owns 47.48 per cent equity shares of the company, and Philip Morris owns 25.1 per cent. In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), the company recorded consolidated gross sales value of ₹4,094 crore and net profit (from continuing operations) of ₹356 crore, representing an increase of 33 per cent and 25 per cent respectively, over the previous year quarter. Godfrey Phillips has delivered robust domestic cigarette sales volume growth in Q1FY26. The company’s topline was ably supported by unmanufactured tobacco export of ₹427 crore in Q1FY26 which continues to show an upward trend.

The company’s longstanding partnership with Philip Morris International for the iconic ‘Marlboro’ brand, along with a growing relationship with Ferrero India in the confectionery business, continues to strengthen the company’s market position and to diversify revenue streams, Godfrey Phillips said in its FY25 annual report. In FY25, India exported about 300 million kilograms of tobacco products, generating about ₹12,000 crore in export revenues. Projections for FY26 suggest that export revenues will likely exceed ₹13,000 crore, driven by sustained global demand and market diversification strategies. As India continues to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences and regulatory changes, it remains well-positioned to continue leading the global tobacco industry in the years to come, the company said.

The domestic cigarette industry outlook in India remained reasonably optimistic. While the industry continues to grapple with challenges such as escalating tobacco prices and input costs, it has shown resilience amidst global geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. Improving macroeconomic indicators, coupled with the prospects of a normal monsoon, stable tobacco prices and a sustained recovery in rural demand, are expected to drive moderate volume growth in the near term. Crisil Ratings view on Godfrey Phillips Revenue growth is expected to remain healthy over the medium term while the operating margin is expected to remain over 21 per cent supported by discontinuation of loss making 24Seven stores.