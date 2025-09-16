Maruti Suzuki hits new high; up 19% in 1 mth; should you buy, hold or sell?
Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the stock price of Maruti Suzuki stock has zoomed 42%, against a 5% rise in the BSE Sensex and 15% rally in the BSE Auto index.Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Maruti Suzuki India share price today
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL)
hit a new high of ₹15,411.10, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company announced the introductory prices for its all-new SUV, the Victoris, starting at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The stock price of the automobile company surpassed its previous high of ₹15,399.95 touched on September 11, 2025.
Positioned as a feature rich, tech-forward offering, the Victoris will go on sale from September 22, 2025, through Maruti Suzuki ARENA outlets, the company aims to expand its reach across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, while avoiding overlap with the Nexa-sold Grand Vitara. Based on the Grand Vitara platform, the Victoris is the latest SUV offering from MSIL. Note that Maruti is yet to announce the post-GST pricing of its portfolio.
Meanwhile, in the past one month, MSIL has outperformed the market by surging 19 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 7 per cent rally in the BSE Auto index
. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the stock price of MSIL has zoomed 42 per cent.
Should you buy, hold or sell Maruti stock?
The Victoris offers a feature-rich package, including Level-2 ADAS, Dolby Atmos audio, gesture-controlled tailgate, and segment-first underbody CNG tank, which is likely to appeal to consumers. The company expects the Victoris to capture share from competitors which have a diesel-heavy portfolio, aided by its segment-first underbody CNG tank and a strong feature package.
Going ahead, analysts at Nomura expect ~15k units per month combined for the Victoris and Grand Vitara. A higher mix of the Victoris should help support MSIL’s margins as the Grand Vitara is manufactured at Toyota’s plant.
The brokerage firm currently factors in 9 per cent/6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) overall volume growth for MSIL in FY26F/27F, which implies 220k per month for the remaining seven months of FY26F, +14 per cent YoY (vs 178k per month until Aug-2025, +1.2 per cent YoY). Nomura maintains a Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of ₹15,031 per share.
The launch of the Victoris marks a significant shift in MSIL’s strategy - moving decisively toward safety-first engineering and premium feature offerings, all while maintaining a competitive price point. In JM Financial Institutional Securities view, the Victoris is well-positioned to gain strong traction in the mid-size SUV segment. Additionally, with the commencement of MSIL’s battery plant, the brokerage firm expects a series of new hybrid launches. The integration of inhouse battery production is also likely to support higher margins. Furthermore, India is expected to become a key export hub for MSIL, reinforcing its global ambitions. ALSO READ | Concord Control shares rise 4% on securing first ₹19.45-cr Kavach order
Moreover, the recent GST rate cut (from 29–31 per cent to 18 per cent) on small cars (in the ₹ 8 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh range) is a major positive for MSIL, which has ~69 per cent of its portfolio in this segment. Hence, analysts at the JM Financial revised its volume estimates upward by 4.1 per cent/8.8 per cent for FY26E/FY27E. Analysts ascribe a 27x PE multiple to arrive at a March’27 fair value of ₹18,050.
The Victoris launch reflects MSIL’s aggressive push into SUVs to offset slowing small car demand and strengthen its market leadership. By offering a wide range of powertrain options, including hybrid and CNG, the company caters to diverse consumer preferences while aligning with India’s transition toward cleaner mobility. Feature-rich positioning, coupled with MSIL’s vast Arena dealership network, gives the Victoris an edge on reach and affordability compared to Korean rivals.
With macro-economic triggers in terms of rationalisation of income tax rate, GST rate and 8th pay commission roll-out, amidst optimism around upcoming festive demand ICICI Securities in a note said that they remain positive on the stock.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices