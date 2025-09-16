Maruti Suzuki hits new high; up 19% in 1 mth; should you buy, hold or sell?

Maruti Suzuki India share price today

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) hit a new high of ₹15,411.10, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company announced the introductory prices for its all-new SUV, the Victoris, starting at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The stock price of the automobile company surpassed its previous high of ₹15,399.95 touched on September 11, 2025.

Positioned as a feature rich, tech-forward offering, the Victoris will go on sale from September 22, 2025, through Maruti Suzuki ARENA outlets, the company aims to expand its reach across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, while avoiding overlap with the Nexa-sold Grand Vitara. Based on the Grand Vitara platform, the Victoris is the latest SUV offering from MSIL. Note that Maruti is yet to announce the post-GST pricing of its portfolio.

Meanwhile, in the past one month, MSIL has outperformed the market by surging 19 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 7 per cent rally in the BSE Auto index . Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the stock price of MSIL has zoomed 42 per cent. Should you buy, hold or sell Maruti stock? The Victoris offers a feature-rich package, including Level-2 ADAS, Dolby Atmos audio, gesture-controlled tailgate, and segment-first underbody CNG tank, which is likely to appeal to consumers. The company expects the Victoris to capture share from competitors which have a diesel-heavy portfolio, aided by its segment-first underbody CNG tank and a strong feature package.

Going ahead, analysts at Nomura expect ~15k units per month combined for the Victoris and Grand Vitara. A higher mix of the Victoris should help support MSIL’s margins as the Grand Vitara is manufactured at Toyota’s plant. The brokerage firm currently factors in 9 per cent/6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) overall volume growth for MSIL in FY26F/27F, which implies 220k per month for the remaining seven months of FY26F, +14 per cent YoY (vs 178k per month until Aug-2025, +1.2 per cent YoY). Nomura maintains a Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of ₹15,031 per share.

The launch of the Victoris marks a significant shift in MSIL's strategy - moving decisively toward safety-first engineering and premium feature offerings, all while maintaining a competitive price point. In JM Financial Institutional Securities view, the Victoris is well-positioned to gain strong traction in the mid-size SUV segment. Additionally, with the commencement of MSIL's battery plant, the brokerage firm expects a series of new hybrid launches. The integration of inhouse battery production is also likely to support higher margins. Furthermore, India is expected to become a key export hub for MSIL, reinforcing its global ambitions.

Moreover, the recent GST rate cut (from 29–31 per cent to 18 per cent) on small cars (in the ₹ 8 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh range) is a major positive for MSIL, which has ~69 per cent of its portfolio in this segment. Hence, analysts at the JM Financial revised its volume estimates upward by 4.1 per cent/8.8 per cent for FY26E/FY27E. Analysts ascribe a 27x PE multiple to arrive at a March’27 fair value of ₹18,050. The Victoris launch reflects MSIL’s aggressive push into SUVs to offset slowing small car demand and strengthen its market leadership. By offering a wide range of powertrain options, including hybrid and CNG, the company caters to diverse consumer preferences while aligning with India’s transition toward cleaner mobility. Feature-rich positioning, coupled with MSIL’s vast Arena dealership network, gives the Victoris an edge on reach and affordability compared to Korean rivals.