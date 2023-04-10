Home / Markets / News / Godrej Properties shares zoom 9% after record sales booking in FY23

Godrej Properties shares zoom 9% after record sales booking in FY23

The stock jumped 9.06 per cent to finish at Rs 1,227.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 9.81 per cent to Rs 1,235.70

New Delhi
Godrej Properties shares zoom 9% after record sales booking in FY23

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Godrej Properties on Monday surged 9 per cent after the company said its sales booking rose 56 per cent last fiscal to an all-time high of Rs 12,232 crore on strong demand for residential properties.

The stock jumped 9.06 per cent to finish at Rs 1,227.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 9.81 per cent to Rs 1,235.70.

On the NSE, it climbed 8.63 per cent to settle at Rs 1,222.55 per share.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that the company achieved its highest-ever sales bookings in the fourth quarter as well as the entire 2022-23 financial year. In the fourth quarter, the company clocked sales bookings of Rs 4,051 crore. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 7,861 crore in 2021-22.

When contacted, Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej said: "The reason we were able to deliver strong growth in FY23 is that we had a strong portfolio of projects across the country."

"For the first time, we sold over Rs 2,000 crore of real estate in each of our four focus markets of Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru and Pune," he told PTI.

Of the total sales bookings last financial year, Pirojsha said the housing segment's contribution was 99 per cent.

Topics :Godrej Propertiessharessales

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Also Read

Godrej Properties logs record sales booking of Rs 12,232 cr in FY23, up 56%

Godrej Properties buys 62-acre land in Kurukshetra for residential plots

Godrej Properties buys 18.6 acres land in M'bai; eyes Rs 7Kcr sales revenue

Godrej Properties eyes Rs 3,000 cr sales revenue from new land in Gurugram

Godrej Properties announces acquisition of 60-acre land parcel in Chennai

NSE's strict-governance platform in limbo after tepid corporate response

India's overnight swap market pricing in rate cuts before 2023 end: Experts

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

United Breweries hits 52-week low; dips 17% in 3 months on margin concerns

Adani Green, Adani Enterprises shares jump after group issues clarification

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story