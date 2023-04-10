Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

The newest fund house is planning to float two equity and two hybrid schemes and one debt scheme

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The latest entrant in the mutual fund (MF) industry, Bajaj Finserv MF, has sought the regulator's approval for its initial set of offerings. It has filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for five schemes — arbitrage fund, large and midcap fund, liquid fund, balanced advantage fund and flexicap fund.

The schemes fall in three different categories — two each in equity and hybrid and one in debt. At the time of launch, Bajaj Finserv MF had stated their plans to offer a wide range of products, both on the active and passive sides.

The financial services company Bajaj Finserv received Sebi's final approval to start asset management business in March. The company announced Ganesh Mohan as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the asset management company. Nimesh Chandan was named the chief investment officer.

Topics :Mutual funds MFsBajaj Finserv

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Also Read

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Bajaj Finserv MF has the right muscle for top league, say analysts

Sebi's front-running investigations rise even as overall cases dip

Bajaj Finserv gets Sebi's approval to foray into mutual fund business

Mutual funds' equity bets touch record Rs 1.73 trillion in FY23

In changing investment geography, 'other cities' share in MF assets rises

Mutual fund AUM surges 5% in FY23; SBI widens lead, shows data

Wright launches AI platform for MF transactions by retail investors

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story