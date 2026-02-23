Gold hits three-week high on uncertainty over Donald Trump tariff plans

Gold rose nearly 2 per cent to a three-week high on Monday, fuelled by a fresh wave of safe-haven demand on uncertainty ​over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans after he vowed ​to raise duties following the Supreme Court's ruling against his earlier levies.

Spot ‌gold was up 1.8 per cent at $5,198.72 per ounce by 11:11 a.m. ET (1611 GMT), having hit its highest since January 30 earlier in the session. The metal touched a record high of $5,594.82 an ounce on January 29.

US gold futures for April delivery were up 2.7 per cent at $5,219.

"There're a lot of economic and political problems around the world, and with markets quieter during the Lunar New Year, our expectation is that gold prices could rise sharply this week once activity picks up," said CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian.

Trump on Monday renewed his criticism of ‌the Supreme Court's ruling against his tariff plan, after announcing on Saturday that he would raise a temporary tariff on all US imports from 10 per cent to 15 per cent, the maximum allowed by law. Mainland China, a major gold consumer, remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday and will reopen on Tuesday. "In a longer-term view over the next several quarters, we think the gold price will continue to rise and ​probably set new records," Christian said. Data on Friday showed underlying US inflation rose more than ‌expected in December, while separate figures indicated economic growth slowed sharply in the fourth quarter, a combination that could pressure the Federal Reserve to keep ​interest rates ‌higher for longer.