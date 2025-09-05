Three reasons why Gold prices may hit ₹1.4-lakh mark sooner than you think

Gold has always held a special place in global finance — as a store of value, a hedge against inflation, and a symbol of security. But the latest rally is telling a deeper story. This time, it isn’t just inflation or retail demand that’s driving bullion higher. The forces at play are global, structural, and long-term in nature.

The real story lies in how central banks worldwide are rewriting their reserve strategy. Escalating geopolitical tensions and growing distrust of the US dollar system have forced them to diversify aggressively into gold. In Q1 2025 alone, central bank purchases were 24 per cent above the five-year average, with China and Poland leading the charge.

The weaker rupee has amplified the effect. While international gold hit a record $3,500 per ounce in April 2025, Indian prices crossed the psychological barrier of ₹1 lakh per 10 grams, drawing more attention from retail and institutional investors.

Investor Takeaway: Align With the Trend, Stay Disciplined

With both technicals and fundamentals aligned, gold’s uptrend looks strong. But investors should approach it strategically. Allocate in tranches — avoid chasing spikes. A 5–10 per cent portfolio allocation offers insurance without overexposure. For traders, the chart target of $4,750/oz remains a realistic medium-term level, while for long-term investors, the bigger picture is clear: gold’s role has shifted from ornamental to existential.

In short, gold is not just shining — it is asserting itself as the new anchor of global financial security.

(Disclaimer: Apurva Sheth is head of market perspectives & research at SAMCO Securities. Views expressed are his own.)