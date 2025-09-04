L&T Finance's strategic moves paying off, strong returns & growth expected

L&T Finance (LTF) continues to pursue a strategy of balancing growth with maintaining asset quality while utilising its proprietary platform, Project Cyclops, to uphold credit discipline. Since March 2025, the L&T Finance stock has delivered a 60 per cent return.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC), LTF, is focused on acquiring high-quality customers and maintaining collection efficiency. It is leveraging technology through Project Cyclops, an AI-powered underwriting engine. All two-wheeler (2W) disbursements are processed through Cyclops, and asset quality has improved, with net defaults dropping to 0.34 per cent in June 2025, down from 2.36 per cent in December 2024. The company is rolling out Cyclops to the Farm Equipment and SME Finance segments, with full deployment targeted by the end of Q2 FY26.

LTF has also completed the integration of Paul Merchants Finance’s gold loan business within two months after acquisition, adding 130 branches and 700-plus employees to build a gold loan book of Rs 1,300 crore. This will strengthen the retail franchise and offer cross-selling potential across the 26 million customer base. The L&T group-owned finance provider targets scaling up to 300+ gold loan branches by the end of FY26. Given investment-grade ratings of ‘BBB-/Positive’ by S&P Global Ratings and ‘BBB-/Stable’ by Fitch Ratings, LTF has access to capital at competitive costs. In a scenario of lower interest rates and stronger consumption trends, LTF could seek high growth while maintaining high asset quality, with an acceleration expected in the second half of FY26.

LTF is expanding its customer base by deepening penetration in segments and broadening its geographical presence. In rural finance, disbursements are gaining momentum. Two-wheeler finance is seeing traction, while farm finance may pick up pace in the ongoing kharif season. The personal loan portfolio is risk-calibrated to ensure prudent growth. Digital partnerships with Amazon, CRED, and PhonePe delivered Rs 650 crore of personal loan disbursements in Q1 FY26 (Rs 1,240 crore by the end of August). Net interest margins (NIMs) may remain under pressure through FY26, as there is a reduced share of high-yielding microfinance institution (MFI) loans in the portfolio. However, this will be at least partially offset by a decline in borrowing costs. The shift towards high-quality assets is expected to enhance risk-adjusted returns. The expansion of the new gold loan business, a high-yield segment, will support overall yields.

LTF has outperformed peers in maintaining asset quality with disciplined underwriting and a focus on secured assets and prime customer profiles. Credit costs remain slightly elevated due to a slower-than-expected recovery in Karnataka, but LTF is seeing steady improvement, with better collection efficiency. LTF has cumulatively utilised Rs 700 crore of macro-provisions, with Rs 400 crore utilised in FY25 and Rs 300 crore in Q1 FY26. It has an unutilised buffer of Rs 275 crore (June 2025). The company expects further utilisation of macro-provisions to address Karnataka’s challenges. Over FY27-FY28, LTF will rebuild provision buffers. As the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio is expected to improve to 2.5 per cent in FY26 from 3.3 per cent in FY25, credit costs are expected to moderate to 2.7 per cent from 2.8 per cent in FY25.

The flagship Project Cyclops, an AI-powered credit underwriting engine, and Project Nostradamus, a predictive risk management platform, are set to revolutionise credit assessment and portfolio monitoring capabilities for LTF. In the 2W loan portfolio, Cyclops has delivered significant improvements in asset quality. Full deployment across all segments is expected by FY26-end. There is industry-wide stress in non-MFI retail segments like unsecured business loans and micro-loans against property (micro-LAP), but LTF’s asset quality is better than industry peers. It aims to reduce the MFI loans in the loan mix to 20-22 per cent over the long term. Risks such as stress in microfinance lingering beyond the next two quarters, asset quality deterioration, and unanticipated near-term pressure on NIM and fee incomes are monitorables. That said, LTF could deliver a PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent through FY25-27, with a return on assets of 2.7 per cent and return on equity of 14 per cent.