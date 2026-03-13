Govt appoints KV Ramana Murty as whole-time member of Sebi for 3-year term

The government has appointed Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty, a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) and former Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts, as the whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In an announcement dated March 11, the Department of Economic Affairs said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the appointment for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Murty’s appointment strengthens the Sebi board, taking the total number of whole-time members to four following vacancies last year. In December 2025, Sandip Pradhan, former Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), had taken charge as a whole-time member.

The other whole-time members of the Sebi board are Kamlesh Chandra Varshney and Amarjeet Singh. Varshney and Pradhan are from the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) cadre, while Singh rose to the position from within Sebi. Murty is not new to Sebi, having earlier served as a part-time member on the Sebi board as a representative of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. At present, the board has four part-time members, including representatives from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and the Reserve Bank of India. The Sebi board comprises a chairman, four whole-time members and four part-time members. The current chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, took charge on March 1 last year.