Oil India share jumps 6%, rebounds to 1-year high after 3 weeks: Read why

The gains came after the company's CMD Ranjit Rath made a slew of announcements on OIL's growth outlook and told media that the company is exploring all channels to repatriate its dividends worth $150 million from Russia.
OIL is expecting a series of new wells and gas fields to go into production in Assam and Rajasthan soon. This development will enable the company to achieve a crude oil production of 3.8 million tonnes (mt) in the current year, up 20 per cent over the 3.18 mt of oil produced in 2022-23 (FY23), said the CMD. READ DETAILS
At 12:50 pm, the stock was trading off highs at Rs 285 with a gain of 2.8 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty Oil & Gas index was down 0.5 per cent.
As per reports, the company is exploring legal as well as diplomatic channels to repatriate its $150 million worth of dividends that have remained stuck since financial sanctions were placed on Russia.
"After economic sanctions against Russia came in, about $150 million from Oil India is lying in one of the State Bank of India’s branches in Moscow. It is a matter of time before we are able to negotiate and get the money repatriated. Multiple channels of discussion processes are being evaluated including the legal options alternatives, G2G engagements. So, it is not a concern,” CMD Rath told ET Now.
Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, and ONGC also have dividends stuck in Russia due to banking restrictions and western sanctions.
OIL's Rath also highlighted the company's renewable energy plans amid high crude oil prices. The company is planning to invest around Rs 25,000 crore ($3.38 billion) to achieve a net-zero status by 2040.
With crude crossing 10-month highs of $94 per barrel, upstream companies like OIL will benefit from higher net crude realisations, aided by cheaper imports of Russian crude.
In the last 3 months, the stock has gained almost 10 per cent from a level of Rs 253 touched on June 15, 2023.