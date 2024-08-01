Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Govt exempts PSUs from meeting public shareholding norms for 2 years

Govt exempts PSUs from meeting public shareholding norms for 2 years

All listed Indian companies, including public sector firms, are required to maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25% as per the market regulator's rules

Sebi
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will have to bring the change into effect, the document showed. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has exempted all state-run firms from meeting public shareholding norms for two years until August 2026, according to a document seen by Reuters.

All listed Indian companies, including public sector firms, are required to maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent as per the market regulator's rules.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will have to bring the change into effect, the document showed.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Most of the PSUs in Chhattisgarh are in very bad shape: CAG report

Workplace injuries rise 8.5% and fatalities fall 21%, says IiAS study

PSU refiner BPCL expects further cuts in oil OSPs as fuel margins drop

Premium

MPS norm: FinMin may extend August deadline for PSBs, insurance firms

Premium

Listed CPSUs to pay record Rs 1.26 trillion equity dividend for FY24

Topics :SEBIReserve Bank of IndiaPSUsPSUs performanceSecurities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story