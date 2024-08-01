Govt exempts PSUs from meeting public shareholding norms for 2 years

India has exempted all state-run firms from meeting public shareholding norms for two years until August 2026, according to a document seen by Reuters.

All listed Indian companies, including public sector firms, are required to maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent as per the market regulator's rules.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will have to bring the change into effect, the document showed.

