Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts; ITC, TaMo Q1 numbers today

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, August 1, 2024: The Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25% - 5.50% for the eighth straight meeting, in-line with street estimates.

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 8:39 AM IST
8:39 AM

Asian shares extend global rally, Nikkei stands out amid yen surge

Asian shares rallied on Thursday, tracking a huge revival in global tech stocks helped by Meta and Nvidia, while prospects of imminent policy easing in the US boosted global bonds and commodities. READ MORE

8:33 AM

Budget with BS: Market mavens divided on LTCG tax hike from 10% to 12.5%

Market mavens are divided on the recent hike in long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent on equities. Some believe it will discourage long-term investing in stocks and enhance the appeal of other asset classes. Others argue that the rates are still lower compared to some global peers and will primarily affect the ultra-rich, who derive most of their gains from the capital markets. READ MORE

8:21 AM

Chipmaker Qualcomm forecasts strong revenue, warns of trade-curb impact

Chipmaker Qualcomm forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, betting on strong demand for high-end Android devices and the need for more chips in smartphones that are getting AI upgrades. READ MORE

8:09 AM

Stocks to Watch Today, August 1: Infosys, Godrej Prop, Adani Ent, ITC, TaMo

Infosys: The IT giant has received a pre-show cause notice for the payment of GST of Rs 32,403 crore from Karnataka State GST authorities for the period July 2017 to March 2022, relating to the expenses incurred by the company's overseas branch offices. READ MORE

7:57 AM

Sun Pharma Q1 Preview: R&D spends to hit margins; profits may rise 10%

Brokerages expect a satisfactory quarter for the pharma giant with a steady growth in the topline as well as bottomline on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, however, sequentially the bottomline may feel pressure. READ MORE

7:51 AM

ITC Q1 Preview: Weakness in agri, paperboard sectors may dent Ebitda margin

Motilal Oswal analysts predict a 3 per cent year-on-year volume growth in the Cigarettes segment for Q1 FY25. While rural recovery is not yet evident in the first quarter, anticipated government initiatives are expected to boost consumption. READ MORE

7:50 AM

Tata Motors Q1 Preview: JLR, Indian CV sales may fuel revenue growth

Automobile major Tata Motors (TaMo) is scheduled to release its financial results for the June quarter of the fiscal year 2025 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, August 1, 2024. READ MORE

7:46 AM

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 69,830, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 86,600

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 69,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,600. READ MORE

7:30 AM

GIFT Nifty, Fed meet, Gold prices; all you need to know about markets today

In the last two sessions, the Sensex and the Nifty have climbed to record high levels, with the NSE benchmark now merely 50 points shy of the 25,000 milestone. READ MORE

7:15 AM

Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

Markets remained range-bound for the third successive session, ultimately gaining nearly half a per cent. After an initial uptick, the Nifty fluctuated within a narrow range, but buying in select heavyweight stocks during the final trades helped the index close near the day’s high at 24,951.15. READ MORE

7:12 AM

US FOMC holds rates steady at 5.25% to 5.5%, signals 1st cut nearer

Federal Reserve officials held interest rates at the highest level in more than two decades but signaled they are moving closer to lowering borrowing costs amid easing inflation and a cooling labor market. READ MORE

7:10 AM

NTPC, Tata Steel among top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for Aug 1

Apollo Pipes has recently demonstrated a classic technical pattern known as a triple bottom around its historical support level near the Rs 600-mark. A triple bottom is a bullish reversal pattern indicating that the stock has tested the same support level three times, each time rebounding, which suggests a strong demand zone at that price level. READ MORE

7:09 AM

Nifty Auto, Energy bullish on charts; check key levels and trading strategy

The Nifty Auto Index demonstrates a bullish trend on the charts in the near term. Despite this upward movement, the index has recently closed near its resistance levels, indicating a potential pause or reversal in its current rally. For the upcoming week, resistance levels are anticipated at 26,900 and 27,250. Given the proximity to these resistance points, it is prudent for traders to consider booking profits on any further rises. This approach helps lock in gains before the index potentially encounters selling pressure at these key resistance levels. READ MORE

7:06 AM

Brent crude at $80.72 per bbl

7:02 AM

Asian markets mixed after Powell hints at September rate cut

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, August 1, 2024: GIFT Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex. At 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 83 points at 25,096.50, pointing towards a higher start for the trading day. 
Meanwhile, US markets ended higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the possibility of an interest rate cut at the next meeting, should inflation data continue to show signs of easing. 
The Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the eighth straight meeting, in-line with street estimates. Additionally, Meta's financial results exceeded expectations, providing further boost to US markets. The Nasdaq surged 2.64 per cent, the S&P 500 climbed 1.58 per cent, and the Dow Jones increased 0.24 per cent.
In the Asia-Pacific region, market reactions were mixed following Powell’s hints about a potential September rate cut. Australia’s ASX 200 reached a new high, rising 0.46 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.26 per cent. Conversely, Korea’s Kospi saw an increase of 0.44 per cent.
Back home, investors will watch out for manufacturing data. Furthermore, on July 31, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,462.36 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,366.51 crore.

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News