Home / Markets / News / Hawkish RBI prompts debt mutual funds to reassess 'duration' of schemes

Some fund managers have been bullish on the longer-duration government bonds owing to better demand and end of the rate hike cycle

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Premium
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Debt fund managers are reassessing their strategies after the setback delivered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. While most are refraining from any knee-jerk reaction to the central bank's surprise open market operation (OMO) announcements, they are taking a re-look at the duration of their schemes.

Sandeep Yadav, the Head of Fixed Income at DSP Mutual Fund, said they have trimmed the duration of some of the schemes, considering the hawkish stance by the Reserve Bank of India.

"When things are not in control, it's prudent to reduce the risk. Recent Reserve Bank of India policy has brought an element of surprise and chance in markets. We have reduced the duration in some of the schemes. However, we still have a bullish bias and will look to maintain a medium duration in our dynamic bond fund portfolio," he said.

Most debt fund categories in the medium-to-longer horizon saw a decline in their net asset value (NAV) on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India announcement led to a spike in yields. Few schemes in the gilt and dynamic bond fund categories declined as much as 0.9 per cent on Friday.

Most fund managers are looking at the development as a temporary blip and want to continue with a largely unchanged strategy.

"The developments pose a near-term challenge to our overweight position in 9–14 year bonds in our active duration funds. Our fundamental premise here was a more favourable demand–supply situation based both on the upcoming FPI inflows as well as due to the drop in net government bond supply starting this quarter. However, now the Reserve Bank of India emerges as a new supplier of government bonds. While there is no explicit calendar for this, as mentioned before a long sword hangs now that such open market operations can be announced any day," said Suyash Choudhary, Head – Fixed Income, Bandhan Asset Management Company.

Choudhary, however, is looking to continue with the same strategy on the premise that the open market operations are unlikely to skew the demand-supply situation of government bonds.

Debt fund managers' duration stance is evident from their dynamic bond fund portfolios. In most other schemes, they have limited room to play around durations. At the end of August, six out of 29 schemes had an average portfolio maturity of seven years. Of the rest, 11 had an average maturity between five and seven years.

Some fund managers have been bullish on the longer-duration government bonds owing to better demand and end of the rate hike cycle.

Yadav pointed out that the longer duration papers (30-40 years) look attractive from the demand-supply point of view.

"The chances of a rate hike remain remote. On top of that, there's strong demand for longer-duration papers from provident funds and insurance. For the past few quarters, the Reserve Bank of India has been increasing the amount of issuances in the 30 to 40-year bracket. Yet, the demand has been able to absorb the increased supply. On top of that, there will be a new stream of demand from next year — the JP Morgan bond index. Given the genuine demand, we believe that these long-maturity papers are a good investment," Yadav said.


Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIMutual FundsAMC

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

