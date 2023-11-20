Home / Markets / News / HCL Tech hits 52-week high, rallies 6% in 4 days; stock nears record high

HCL Tech hits 52-week high, rallies 6% in 4 days; stock nears record high

Looking ahead, based on the bookings and all the deals that the company has signed, the management expects very healthy growth in Q3 and Q4

SI Reporter Mumbai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of HCL Technologies hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,331.25, up nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, in an otherwise range-bound market. In the past four trading days, the stock of the information technology company has rallied 6 per cent. It is inches away from its record high level of Rs 1,377.75, touched on September 24, 2021.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the past three months, HCL Tech has outperformed the market by surging 13 per cent as the company’s earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margins improved by 150 basis points to 18.5 per cent in the September quarter (Q2FY24) from 17 per cent in the June quarter (Q1FY24). By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.3 per cent during the same period.

In Q2FY24, new deal total contract value (TCV) stood at $3,969 million, and was up 153.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 66.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with 16 new order wins.

HCL Tech expects H2FY24 (October to March) traction to be driven by ramp-up of large deals and strong seasonality in the software business, which might be partly offset by discretionary project roll-offs. It, however, sees pipeline to remain healthy, albeit down Q-o-Q, due to mega deal conversion.

Looking ahead, based on the bookings and all the deals that the company has signed, the management expects very healthy growth in Q3 and Q4. On the operating margins, the management is confident that the company would be able to come within its stated guidance of 18 per cent to 19 per cent for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

That said, HCL Tech’s Q2FY24 revenue missed management's expectations on incremental weakness in discretionary demand. Accordingly, HCL Tech has cut its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 5-6 per cent Y-o-Y in constant currency terms (organic 4-5 per cent; 6-8 per cent earlier).

"Growth could pick up by Q4FY24, which should set HCL Tech well for an outperformance in FY25 in our view," analysts at BNP Praibas said. Additionally, an FY25 dividend yield of 5 per cent gives valuation comfort to us, the brokerage firm said in a result update.

"Improving profitability, prudent capital allocation, healthy cash generation, and ~4 per cent plus dividend yield provide cushion, in our view. Accelerated deal velocity, lower attrition, and software business improvement are upside risks. Weak execution is a key downside risk," analysts at InCred Equities said in result update.


Also Read

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

HCLTech Q2 preview: ASAP deal to aid revenue growth; guidance revision eyed

HCL Tech revenue, profit may rise 15% YoY in Q1FY24; ER&D segment to be hit

Alkem Labs sinks 9% in 2 days; FY24 India sales to miss double-digit growth

Tata Technologies sets Rs 475-500 as price band for Rs 3,043-crore IPO

Talbros Automotive zooms 19% on winning multi-year orders worth Rs 580 cr

Newgen Software locks at 5% upper limit, hits new high on bonus issue plan

Stocks to Watch: L&T, Bharti Airtel, SBI Card, Dixon, Cipla, Bajaj Finance

Stock Market Live: Sensex back in red, down 200 pts; auto shares weaken

Bias for Nifty remains bullish; look to buy on dip, suggest charts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksHCL TechnologiesMarketsstock market tradingMarket trendsHCL Technologies Results

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story