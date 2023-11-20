Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares gain up to 1%; Brent Crude back above $80
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares gain up to 1%; Brent Crude back above $80

Stock Market Update LIVE. Monday, November 20: Major markets in Asia had gained up to 1 per cent; Brent Crude was seen quoting above $80 per barrel.

SI Reporter New Delhi

Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 7:55 AM IST
Stock market updates LIVE on November 20, 2023: India's key benchmark equity indices are likely to start Monday's trade on a positive note tracking supportive cues from Asian peers.
Notable slowdown in FII outflows will be tracked, as foreign investors have net sold stocks to the tune of Rs 6,500 crore so far in November as against selling in excess of Rs 26,000 crore in the preceding two months.
At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,828, suggesting a gap-up of around 50-odd points on the NSE benchmark Nifty50.
This morning in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 per cent. Kospi gained 0.5 per cent, while Taiwan was flat.
Among individual stocks, a comptempt plea over Sebi probe delay in the Adani-Hindenburg case, upcoming Tata Technologies IPO and RBI clampdown on secured loans will likely to keep Adani Group, Tata Group and financial shares in focus.

7:49 AM

Fund Flows on November 17

7:45 AM

Asian Market Update:: Hang Seng, Kospi gain up to 1%

7:55 AM

Penal amount hike on the cards as RBI likely to revamp framework

These may include raising the penal amount; the feasibility of linking it to the size of regulated entities (REs), especially for systemically important entities, and repeat offences; and clawback of the payouts to chief executive officers and key management personnel (KMP). READ MORE

7:49 AM

Fund Flows on November 17

>> DIIs net sell equities worth Rs 565.48 crore
 
>> FIIs net sell equities worth Rs 477.76 crore
 

7:45 AM

Asian Market Update:: Hang Seng, Kospi gain up to 1%

Source: Yahoo Finance

7:44 AM

Commodity check:: Brent Crude Oil bounces back to $81 per barrel

Source: Investing.com

7:43 AM

Commodity check:: Gold futures quuote around $1,982

Source: Invesint.com

7:40 AM

Global check:: US stocks end flat on Friday; UK rally around 1%

Source: Yahoo Finance

7:07 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
 
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
 
First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 7:27 AM IST

