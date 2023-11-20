Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch: L&T, Bharti Airtel, SBI Card, Dixon, Cipla, Bajaj Finance

Stocks to Watch: L&T, Bharti Airtel, SBI Card, Dixon, Cipla, Bajaj Finance

Stocks to watch on November 20, 2023: SBI Card said that its capital adequacy ratio is expected to decline by 4 per cent due to the RBI's latest move on tightening consumer loan norms

Harshita Singh New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 8:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Stocks to Watch Today: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are eyeing a tepid start to the new week. At 7:30 am, Gift Nifty futures were flat at 19,806.
 
Asia-Pacific markets edged higher on Monday after China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Hang Seng and Kospi rose 0.6 and 0.8 per cent, respectively. ASX200 was up 0.15 per cent. Japan's Nikkei flat. 

Global investors will keep an eye on FOMC minutes, due for release on Tuesday, in a holiday-truncated week. US market will be closed on Thursday on account of Thanksgiving. 

Back home, here are some stocks to watch in trade today:


Bharti Airtel: The Department of Telecommunications, Hyderabad has imposed a penalty of Rs 107,000 for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms.  

Dixon Technologies: The company has committed a cumulative production value of Rs 48,000 crore in six years and has been declared eligible under the reworked PLI scheme for IT products.

Optiemus Infracom: Optiemus Telecommunication, a step-down subsidiary of the company has been selected under the PLI Scheme for IT products.

SBI Card: The company said that its capital adequacy ratio is expected to decline by 4 per cent due to the Reserve Bank of India's latest move on tightening consumer loan norms.

Larsen & Toubro: Qatar's General Tax Authority has fined the company Rs 111.3 crore for 2016-2017 and ₹Rs 127.6 crore for 2017-2018. The company has filed an appeal, calling the fines arbitrary and unjustified.

Also Read: M-cap of 7 of top 10 firms swells Rs 1.50 trn; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC said it has temporarily stopped issuing member identification cards (EMI Cards) to new customers following RBI's ban on two of its digital lending products. 

Cipla: The company has received a warning letter from the US FDA for the Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection held between Feb 6-17, 2023 at the Pithampur (Indore) facility.

The letter summarizes contraventions regarding methods, which do not conform to the prescribed cGMP regulations and contains directional guidance for necessary corrections.

Dabur: Dabur is planning to set up a new factory in South India in less than a year's time, as its business scales in the region, according to the company's CEO Mohit Malhotra. 

Exide Industries: Exide Industries has settled its trademark dispute with the UK’s Vertiv Company Group and India's Vertiv Energy. The two have agreed that the trademark Chloride and its variants in India are registered by Exide.
   
Aurobindo Pharma: The US FDA has concluded a pre-approval inspection of Unit-I & III of Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary APL Healthcare’s formulation facility in Telangana with zero observations. The inspection was closed with "no action indicated".

Kalyan Jewellers: Its arm Kalyan Jewellers FZE acquired the remaining 30 per cent stake in Kalyan Jewellers LLC Oman on Thursday. Kalyan Jewellers LLC Oman is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Kalyan Jewellers FZE.

IndusInd Bank: The RBI has approved the appointment of Arun Khurana as the whole-time executive director of IndusInd Bank for a three-year term, effective from Nov 16, 2023.

Also Read: Global trends to dictate movement in markets this week, say analysts

Ashok Leyland: The company has received bookings of 10,000 battery-driven light trucks and has unveiled the two new e-LCVs in Chennai.

Rites: The company has secured bids in two tenders from CFM Mozambique, winning contracts for the supply of 10 diesel-electric locomotives and 300 high-side wagons.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar: The company said Farmer’s Sangathan Agitation has led to operational disruptions at its Kolhapur and Ninaidevi units in Maharashtra. 

Zen Technologies: The company has received an export order valued at nearly Rs 42 crore. 

Newgen Software Technologies: The board meeting will meet on Nov 27 to consider a bonus share issue. 

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on July 6: JSW Steel, Adani Wilmar, DCB Bank, Zomato, BSE

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Zomato stock rally may show signs of exhaustion from here on: Analysts

Chole Bhature, Biryani, Momos: What's India ordering most on Zomato?

Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares gain up to 1%; Brent Crude back above $80

Bias for Nifty remains bullish; look to buy on dip, suggest charts

Street Signs: Nifty's wild ride, Avenue Supermarts stock slide, and more

Q2 pit stop: Promoters switch gears and enter retreat lane, shows data

The gilt rush: Investors gild their portfolios in 'peak yield' euphoria

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock Marketstocks to watchStocks in focusStocks to buyBuzzing stocksBharti AirtelDixon TechnologiesOptiemus InfracomSBI CardL&T Bajaj FinanceCipla

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story