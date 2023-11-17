Home / Markets / News / HCLTech strong on charts: HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread Strategy

HCLTech strong on charts: HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread Strategy

Technology stocks are looking good on the short to medium-term charts, said Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Nandish Shah Mumbai
Web Exclusive

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
Derivative Strategy

Bull Spread Strategy on HCLTech

Buy HCLTech (November 30 Expiry) 1320 Call at Rs 14.95 and simultaneously sell 1360 Call at Rs 4.55

Lot Size: 700

Cost of the strategy: Rs 10.4 (Rs 7,280 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 20,720 if HCLTech closes at or above Rs 1,360 on November 30 expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 1,331

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.85

Approx margin required: Rs 32,000

Rationale:

>> Long build up is seen in HCLTech Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 12 per cent (Prov) with the stock rising by 2.9 per cent.

>> Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of Sept 18, 2023 and Nov 1, 2023.
   
>> Oscillator like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the stock.
   
>> Technology stocks are looking good on the short to medium term charts.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

Topics :HCL TechHCL tech stockStock futuresF&ODerivative calls

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 7:14 AM IST

