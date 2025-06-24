Home / Markets / News / HDB Financial IPO cheaper than Bajaj Fin, Chola Invt; should you bet?

HDB Financial IPO cheaper than Bajaj Fin, Chola Invt; should you bet?

HDB Financial Services IPO consists of a fresh issue of 33.8 million shares worth ₹2,500 crore and an OFS component of 135.1 million shares worth ₹10,000 crore

HDB Financial
premium
HDB Financial Services IPO (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HDB Financial Services is set to launch India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) in the non-bank finance company space on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The ₹12,500-crore IPO of the NBFC arm of HDFC Bank is also the largest IPO, so far, in calendar year 2025.
 
HDB Financial Services IPO consists of a fresh issue of 33.8 million shares worth ₹2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 135.1 million shares worth ₹10,000 crore. It will be available in the price band of ₹700 to ₹740 per share.
 
At the upper end of the price band, HDB Financial IPO is valued at a price-to-book (PB) multiple of 3.7 times and a price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 27 times, Bloomberg data shows.
 
By comparison, Bajaj Finance trades at a PB multiple of 6.4x based on FY25 earnings and a PE multiple of 33.5x.
 
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance trades at a PB multiple of 5.5x and PE multiple of 30.6x.
 
Shriram Finance and L&T Finance, meanwhile, trade at lower PB multiples of 2.2x and 1.9x, respectively. Their PE multiples, too, stand lower at 12.8x and 18x, respectively. 
PE and PB ratios of leading NBFCs    
  P/E Ratio PB Ratio
Bajaj Finance 33.5 6.4
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance 30.6 5.5
L&T Finance 18 1.9
Shriram Finance 12.8 2.2
     
Note: PB Ratio is based on FY25 earnings
     
"At the IPO price of ₹740 per share, the issue is valued at less than 3x price-to-adjusted book value (P/ABV), based on FY26 earnings estimates. This is at a steep discount to larger peers such as Bajaj Finance and Chola, discounting relatively lower return ratios and growth," noted analysts at Centrum Institutional Research.

Should you subscribe?

Considering that the IPO is decently valued given its strong parentage, brand, governance, risk management and a high credit rating, analysts suggest investors subscribe to the issue for 'long-term'.
 
Analysts at SBI Securities recommend investors to ‘Subscribe’ to the issue at the cut-off price as the company is well placed to register healthy growth while witnessing an improvement in the asset quality.
 
Those at Centrum Institutional Research said HDB Financial delivered a strong operating performance over FY21-25, supported by a granular, branch-driven retail portfolio that enabled it to maintain net interest margin (NIM) of around 8 per cent on average.
 
This, it said, translated into robust earnings and asset under management (AUM) growth, with compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.
 
"While the company faced elevated credit costs during this period, it managed to sustain an attractive return profile, posting return on asset (RoA) of over 2 per cent and return on equity (RoE) of 14 per cent, a trend expected to continue going forward," it added. The brokerage, too, has a 'Subscribe' rating.

HDB Financial IPO: Key risks

That said, analysts cautioned against making a quick buck in the IPO as several large IPOs dip post-listing. Investors, thus, should build positions gradually, they said.
 
"HDB Financial's profit growth has been muted over the last two to three years. The stock's listing will bring in greater accountability," said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research.
 
HDB Financial reported a 11.6-per cent year-on-year decline in net profit in FY25. Further, PAT growth slowed to 25.6 per cent in FY24 vs 93.7 per cent in FY23.
 
That apart, analysts cautioned against the company's Gross Stage-3 loans, which accounted for 2.3 per cent of the gross loans as of March 2025, along with a higher share of unsecured loans at 27 per cent.

Brace for near-term volatility

HDB shares are trading at ₹793 in the unlisted market, commanding a grey market premium of ₹53 or 7.16 per cent. Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market expert, warned that the stock may see selling pressure, post the expiry of the lock-in period, from early or those investors who are stuck at higher levels in the grey market.
 
"So, while listing gains are possible, investors should be prepared for volatility," he added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock market close highlights: Sensex sheds 511 pts, Nifty at 24,972; SMIDs outperform; IT, Auto dip

AJC Jewel Manufacturers IPO sees muted start; subscription at 10%, GMP 9%

Safe Enterprises IPO Day 2 update; check subscription data, GMP, key dates

Realty to see institutional investments fall 37% to $3 bn in Jan-Jun: JLL

NBCC gains 4% on winning ₹296-cr order from Meerut Development Authority

Topics :Stock MarketThe Smart InvestorHDB Financial servicesCholamandalam InvestmentBajaj FinanceBajaj Housing Finance LimitedL&T FinanceIPOsMarkets

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story