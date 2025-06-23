NBCC gains 4% on winning ₹296-cr order from Meerut Development Authority

NBCC (India) shares gained 3.5 per cent in trade on Monday (June 23, 2025), logging an intraday high at ₹121.3 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company won an order worth ₹296.53 crore.

At 12:40 PM, NBCC share price was trading 1.71 per cent higher at ₹119.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.76 per cent at 81,785.25. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹32,157 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹139.9 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹70.82 per share.

NBCC order win

The company through its exchange filing, during market hours, on Monday, informed that it has secured various re-development projects of Meerut Development Authority (MDA), Meerut, Uttar Pradesh (UP). The total value of the project is at ₹296.53 crore.

In May, 2025, NBCC sold 446 residential units at Aspire Silicon City, PH-IV at Sector-76, Noida, UP via an e-auction at a total sale value of approximately ₹1,467.93 crore. In an exchange filing, NBCC said, “This is hereby informed that NBCC (India) Limited has successfully sold 446 residential units at Aspire Silicon City, PH-IV at Sector-76, Noida, UP through an e-auction at a total sale value of approximately ₹1,467.93 crore.” NBCC also revealed that it will receive a marketing fee at 1 per cent of sale value. In Q4, the company's net profit stood at ₹182.7 crore as compared to ₹141.5 crore a year ago. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹4642.5 crore as against ₹3996.3 crore a year ago.