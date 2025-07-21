Here's what brokerages expect from Dr Reddy's Labs ahead of Q1 show

Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 results preview: Pharmaceutical major The company is scheduled to announce its June quarter results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories is expected to report a decline in June quarter earnings largely due to price erosion in the base portfolio, along with higher research and development (R&D) and operational expenses, despite the benefits of gRevlimid continuing. However, revenue from the India business is expected to grow on the back of robust traction in the respiratory and derma segments.The company is scheduled to announce its June quarter results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 results expectations

According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Dr Reddy's net profit is expected to come at ₹1,460 crore, marking around 4.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase, on average, as against ₹1,392.4 crore in the year-ago period (Q1 FY25). However, on a quarterly (Q-o-Q) basis, the company's bottom line is projected to decline by an average of around 8 per cent.

The pharma major's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to increase 10.66 per cent to ₹8,517 crore, on average, as compared to ₹7,696.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, revenue is expected to remain flat compared to ₹8,528.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Check List of Q1 results today Brokerages expected the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to decrease 2.3 per cent to ₹2,080 crore in Q1FY25 compared to ₹2,130 crore in the year-ago period. Here's how analysts expect Dr Reddy's Labs to perform in Q1 FY26: Kotak Institutional Equities Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities factor in $403 million North America sales for Dr Reddy's in the June 2025 quarter, baking in a marginally lower Q-o-Q contribution from gRevlimid due to pricing pressure. The brokerage expects the company's domestic sales to grow by 11 per cent Y-o-Y by 11 per cent in Q1FY26.

"On a low base, we expect 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Russia. For Europe, we bake in 2 per cent Q-o-Q sales growth in Q1FY26. Within the rest of the world (ROW), and Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI segments), we factor in 12 per cent Y-o-Y and 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth, respectively," Kotak said in a note. Overall, Dr Reddy's is expected to report sales growth of 10 per cent Y-o-Y and flat Q-o-Q in the June 2025 quarter. "We bake in 170 bps qoq expansion in gross margin to 68.3 per cent (-340 bps Y-o-Y), for Dr Reddy's in Q1FY26, due to lower US sales. We expect consolidated Ebitda to decline 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹21 billion (+1 per cent Q-o-Q), with Ebitda margin expanding by 50 bps Q-o-Q to 24.8 per cent (-290 bps Y-o-Y)," the brokerage added.

Yes Securities According to analysts at Yes Securities, Revlimid's trajectory would essentially determine US performance and expect modest growth, though still lower Y-o-Y, as peak Revlimid sales might be behind. "Gross margin had an element of one-off in Q4 to the extent of 300bps, which would reverse even as NRT consolidation implies margin would be below last year," the brokerage said in a note. Phillip Capital Analysts at Phillip Capital expect 13 per cent growth in revenue led by steady growth in US-based business sales, and strong Revlimid, 15 per cent growth in India, on the back of licensing of Sanofi's vaccine portfolio and joint venture (JV) with Nestle Healthcare.