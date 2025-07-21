Reliance threatens to break key support after 3 months; check downside risk

The stock could potentially slide to ₹1,345 - ₹1,325 levels, suggests the technical charts. As per the weekly chart, strong support for Reliance stock can be anticipated around ₹1,345 levels, as key moving averages such as - the 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA) and 100-WMA along with the trend line support converges around this particular support level.Below which, stands the 200-DMA at ₹1,325 levels, shows the daily chart. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,425 and the 100-DMA at ₹1,367 levels.Assuming a likely downside breakout, resistance for the stock shall be placed at the short-term moving averages, with overall bias likely to remain subdued below ₹1,525 levels.