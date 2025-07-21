Reliance threatens to break key support after 3 months; check downside risk

Reliance stock slipped 2.7 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹1,437 on the NSE in Monday's trading session as the stock reacted to the Q1 results announced post market hours on Friday. Reliance reported a consolidated net profit of ₹26,994 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), up 78.3 per cent when compared with ₹15,138 crore in Q1FY25. The sharp rise in profit growth was largely on account of a one-off gain worth ₹8,924 crore from its stake sale in Asian Paints. The Q1 earnings were below Street expectations. Here's what analysts from various brokerage houses said post Reliance earnings. READ ANALYSIS With today's 2 per cent fall, Reliance stock has now shed 7.4 per cent from its recent high of ₹1,551 hit on July 9, 2025. In the process, the stock is also seen trading below its short-term moving averages - both the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA, which stands at ₹1,499 and ₹1,459, respectively. Further, the stock is today threatening to break its existing uptrend, as it trades below the super trend line support on the daily chart. A close below ₹1,469 shall confirm a downside breakout, with bias turning negative for the near-term. Here's a detailed technical outlook on the Reliance stock.
Reliance Industries
Current Price: ₹1,445 Likely Target: ₹1,325 Downside Risk: 8.3% Support: ₹1,445; ₹1,425; ₹1,367 Resistance: ₹1,459; ₹1,499; ₹1,525 As Reliance stock trades below the super trend line, the stock is seen seeking support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands at ₹1,445 levels on the daily chart. A daily close below ₹1,469, coupled with sustained trade below ₹1,445 levels, can drag the stock towards its longer-term moving averages in the coming trading sessions.
The stock could potentially slide to ₹1,345 - ₹1,325 levels, suggests the technical charts. As per the weekly chart, strong support for Reliance stock can be anticipated around ₹1,345 levels, as key moving averages such as - the 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA) and 100-WMA along with the trend line support converges around this particular support level. Below which, stands the 200-DMA at ₹1,325 levels, shows the daily chart. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,425 and the 100-DMA at ₹1,367 levels. Assuming a likely downside breakout, resistance for the stock shall be placed at the short-term moving averages, with overall bias likely to remain subdued below ₹1,525 levels.