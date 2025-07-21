Home / Markets / News / Reliance threatens to break key support after 3 months; check downside risk

Reliance threatens to break key support after 3 months; check downside risk

Reliance stock today is seen trading below the super trend line on the daily chart for the first time since April 16, 2025.

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
premium
Reliance stock slipped nearly 3% in Monday's intra-day trade.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance stock slipped 2.7 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹1,437 on the NSE in Monday's trading session as the stock reacted to the Q1 results announced post market hours on Friday.  Reliance reported a consolidated net profit of ₹26,994 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), up 78.3 per cent when compared with ₹15,138 crore in Q1FY25. The sharp rise in profit growth was largely on account of a one-off gain worth ₹8,924 crore from its stake sale in Asian Paints.  The Q1 earnings were below Street expectations. Here's what analysts from various brokerage houses said post Reliance earnings. READ ANALYSIS  With today's 2 per cent fall, Reliance stock has now shed 7.4 per cent from its recent high of ₹1,551 hit on July 9, 2025. In the process, the stock is also seen trading below its short-term moving averages - both the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA, which stands at ₹1,499 and ₹1,459, respectively.  Further, the stock is today threatening to break its existing uptrend, as it trades below the super trend line support on the daily chart. A close below ₹1,469 shall confirm a downside breakout, with bias turning negative for the near-term.  Here's a detailed technical outlook on the Reliance stock. 

Reliance Industries

Current Price: ₹1,445  Likely Target: ₹1,325  Downside Risk: 8.3%  Support: ₹1,445; ₹1,425; ₹1,367  Resistance: ₹1,459; ₹1,499; ₹1,525  As Reliance stock trades below the super trend line, the stock is seen seeking support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands at ₹1,445 levels on the daily chart. A daily close below ₹1,469, coupled with sustained trade below ₹1,445 levels, can drag the stock towards its longer-term moving averages in the coming trading sessions. 
 
  The stock could potentially slide to ₹1,345 - ₹1,325 levels, suggests the technical charts. As per the weekly chart, strong support for Reliance stock can be anticipated around ₹1,345 levels, as key moving averages such as - the 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA) and 100-WMA along with the trend line support converges around this particular support level.  Below which, stands the 200-DMA at ₹1,325 levels, shows the daily chart. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,425 and the 100-DMA at ₹1,367 levels.  Assuming a likely downside breakout, resistance for the stock shall be placed at the short-term moving averages, with overall bias likely to remain subdued below ₹1,525 levels. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts; Nifty above 25,000; Metal, banks outperform; RIL down 2%

₹240-crore NHPC deal powers Patel Engineering share price 2% higher today

Brokerages remain divided on RBL Bank after Q1 result; check recommendation

Jane Street to resume trading: Arbitrage vs market manipulation explained

Tilaknagar zooms 28% in 1 week. What's driving alcoholic beverage stock?

Topics :Reliance IndustriesRIL stockMarket technicalsstocks technical analysistechnical chartsStock market correctionStocks to avoidStock tipstechnical callsTrading strategies

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story