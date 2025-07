Reliance threatens to break key support after 3 months; check downside risk

Reliance Industries

The stock could potentially slide to ₹1,345 - ₹1,325 levels, suggests the technical charts. As per the weekly chart, strong support for Reliance stock can be anticipated around ₹1,345 levels, as key moving averages such as - the 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA) and 100-WMA along with the trend line support converges around this particular support level. Below which, stands the 200-DMA at ₹1,325 levels, shows the daily chart. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,425 and the 100-DMA at ₹1,367 levels. Assuming a likely downside breakout, resistance for the stock shall be placed at the short-term moving averages, with overall bias likely to remain subdued below ₹1,525 levels.

Reliance stock slipped 2.7 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹1,437 on the NSE in Monday's trading session as the stock reacted to the Q1 results announced post market hours on Friday.Reliance reported a consolidated net profit of ₹26,994 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), up 78.3 per cent when compared with ₹15,138 crore in Q1FY25. The sharp rise in profit growth was largely on account of a one-off gain worth ₹8,924 crore from its stake sale in Asian Paints.The Q1 earnings were below Street expectations. Here's what analysts from various brokerage houses said post Reliance earnings. READ ANALYSIS With today's 2 per cent fall, Reliance stock has now shed 7.4 per cent from its recent high of ₹1,551 hit on July 9, 2025. In the process, the stock is also seen trading below its short-term moving averages - both the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA, which stands at ₹1,499 and ₹1,459, respectively.Further, the stock is today threatening to break its existing uptrend, as it trades below the super trend line support on the daily chart. A close below ₹1,469 shall confirm a downside breakout, with bias turning negative for the near-term.Here's a detailed technical outlook on the Reliance stock.Current Price: ₹1,445Likely Target: ₹1,325Downside Risk: 8.3%Support: ₹1,445; ₹1,425; ₹1,367Resistance: ₹1,459; ₹1,499; ₹1,525As Reliance stock trades below the super trend line, the stock is seen seeking support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands at ₹1,445 levels on the daily chart. A daily close below ₹1,469, coupled with sustained trade below ₹1,445 levels, can drag the stock towards its longer-term moving averages in the coming trading sessions.