₹240-crore NHPC deal powers Patel Engineering share price 2% higher today

Patel Engineering share price: Patel Engineering shares were in demand on the first trading day of the week, i.e. Monday, July 21, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 2.20 per cent to an intraday high of ₹40.35 per share.

At 11:30 AM, Patel Engineering share price was trading 1.62 per cent higher at ₹40.12. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.44 per cent higher at 82,120.46 levels.

Why did Patel Engineering share price rise today?

Patel Engineering's share price rose after the company announced it had secured a contract from NHPC worth ₹239.98 crore (including taxes).

“Further to the intimation of Lowest Bidder (L1) received for the works involving modification of diversion tunnel into tunnel spillway arrangement – Civil & Hydro Mechanical works for Package 6 – Teesta V Power Station, Sikkim, the company has now received LOA for the said project and the same is in normal course of business,” Patel Engineering said, in an exchange filing. The order pertains to civil and hydro-mechanical works for converting the diversion tunnel into a tunnel spillway arrangement under Package 6 of the Teesta-V Power Station project in Sikkim. The project, located in Sikkim’s South District, is slated for completion within 18 months. It includes construction of key infrastructure such as the tunnel spillway, gate operation chamber and shaft, precast bridge, access roads, energy dissipation structures, a dyke, and an environmental flow tunnel.

Kavita Shirvaikar, managing director of Patel Engineering, said, "We are honoured to receive the LOA from NHPC for this strategically important hydro power project. Our deep experience in the North Eastern region positions us strongly to execute this project with precision and efficiency. This win is another step toward our vision of contributing meaningfully to India’s clean energy future." The order also strengthens Patel Engineering's regional presence, as it is already executing Lot-2 of NHPC’s Teesta-VI hydropower project near Singtam, around 30 km from the new site – reinforcing its operational synergies and execution capabilities in the region.