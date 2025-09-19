Here's why Electronics Mart India share price zoomed 8% today; details

Electronics Mart India share price today: Electronics Mart India share price rose as much as 7.61 per cent to an intraday high of ₹164.70 per share on Friday, September 19, 2025.

At 12:40 PM, Electronics Mart India shares were trading 4.08 per cent higher at ₹159.30 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.60 per cent lower at 82,519.84 levels.

What led to the rally in Electronics Mart India shares today?

Electronics Mart India shares were buzzing in trade after the company announced that it has commenced the commercial operations of a new Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘Bajaj Electronics’ on September 18, 2025 in Adoni, Andhra Pradesh.

In an exchange filing, Electronics Mart India said, “This is to inform that Electronics Mart India Limited has commenced the commercial operations of a new Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘Bajaj Electronics’ on September 18, 2025 at the following location in Andhra Pradesh: 1/541/21/C/1/A & 1/541/21/C/1, Plot No. 05, Survey No. 260/A, NGOS Colony, Adoni, Andhra Pradesh - 518301.” The multi-brand store covers an area of 6,000 sq ft, the company said. ALSO READ: Voda Idea stock up 9%; not opposing AGR plea, says Centre to Supreme Court Last week, the company began the commercial operations of a new Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘Bajaj Electronics’ in Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh. The store covers an area of 6,750 sq ft.

At the beginning of the month, Electronics Mart had started the commercial operations of a new Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘Bajaj Electronics’ in Nalgonda, Telangana. Financially, in Q1FY26, Electronics Mart India reported revenue from operations of ₹1,739 crore, with a gross profit of ₹253 crore and an Ebitda of ₹110 crore. The company recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹22 crore, which is before accounting for exceptional items (PAT before exceptional items is approximately ₹28 crore). The company experienced an 18 per cent decline in same-store sales growth (SSSG), opened 8 net new stores, achieved an Ebitda margin of 6.3 per cent, and a PAT margin of 1.2 per cent (PAT margin before exceptional items is 1.6 per cent).

ALSO READ: Nifty, Sensex pause rally after two-month highs; here's why markets slipped Regarding sales mix, large appliances contributed the largest share at 48 per cent, followed by mobiles at 40 per cent, and small appliances, IT, and other products at 12 per cent. The company processed 722,000 bills during the quarter, with an average ticket size of ₹23,017. Electronics Mart India (EMI) started in 1980 with a simple goal to make buying electronics easy and enjoyable. Today, Electronics Mart India has grown into one of India’s leading electronics retailers, with over 210 stores, more than 17.5 lakh square feet of retail space, and 3,151 employees.