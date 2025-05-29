Home / Markets / News / Here's why Natco Pharma share price is buzzing in trade on Thursday, May 29

Natco Pharma share price rose on the back of a healthy March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

Natco Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company Natco Pharma share price rose as much as 6.66 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹919.90 per share.
 
However, by 12:01 PM, Natco Pharma share price was off day’s high, and was trading 2.48 per cent higher at ₹883.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 81,287.30 level.

Why did Natco Pharma share price rise in trade today?

Natco Pharma share price rose on the back of a healthy March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results. 
 
The pharma company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹406 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹386.3 crore in the March quarter of FY24. 
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared to ₹614.4 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹539.3 crore in the March quarter of FY24. However, Ebitda margin squeezed to 47.7 per cent in Q4FY25, from 48.6 per cent a year ago.

About Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma is a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of both generic and branded drugs. 
 
The company also operates in the specialty pharmaceutical and crop protection segments. Known for its strong focus on research and development, the company is a science-driven organisation with a leadership position in oncology, particularly in targeted therapies within the Indian market.  
 
In the United States, it concentrates on launching complex and limited-competition molecules.
 
The company operates nine manufacturing facilities and two research and development (R&D) centres across India. 
 
Its production sites are accredited by major global regulatory agencies, including the US FDA, Brazil's ANVISA, Health Canada, and the World Health Organization (WHO), among others. Through its extensive compliance and quality framework, Natco Pharma serves over 50 international markets, reinforcing its global footprint in the pharmaceutical sector.
