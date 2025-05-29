NSE in unlisted market vs NSE-listed BSE: Is any worth your money?

Share price of the unlisted shares of National Stock Exchange (NSE) has shot up 30 per cent in the last week, rising from ₹1,725 to ₹2,250 now. The up move, analysts said, is partly in growing anticipation around its initial public offering (IPO).

The market capitalisation (market-cap) of the exchange now stands at ₹5.8 trillion, according to reports. Since September 2021, the stock price has surged nearly 200 per cent.

The sharp uptick in market price of unlisted NSE is also attributed to demand from retail and high-net-worth individual (HNI) investors ahead of its IPO, according to Prashanth Tapse, senior vice-president for research at Mehta Equities.

“The surge is also driven by expectations of substantial listing gains, coupled with a significant demand-supply imbalance in the unlisted space. If the NOC is granted and listing progresses as anticipated, the price of NSE shares in the unlisted market could see further upside,” Tapse believes. ALSO READ: Trump effect: Visa hurdles, scrutiny may defer Indian students' US dream Earlier, it was challenging for retail investors to access NSE shares due to complex share transfer procedures, Manan Doshi, co-founder of UnlistedArena.com noted. "However, since the shares became freely transferable after being 'unfrozen' in late March, many retail investors have entered the market".

NSE vs BSE For an investor, shares of NSE in the unlisted market appear attractively valued from a valuation perspective, analysts said, provided they have an appetite for risk and can buy and hold for the long term. “Based on the recent transactions, the current share value implies a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 40x for FY26E and 35x for FY27E earnings. In contrast, BSE is trading at a notably higher valuation of 60x and 52x for the above-mentioned periods. This indicates that NSE is available at a healthy discount to its listed peer, reinforcing expectations of potential listing gains when the IPO materialises," Tapse said.

Similarly, Doshi echoed this view, adding that despite the recent rally, NSE’s valuations remain reasonable compared to BSE. NSE, he said, is trading at a P/E of around 45x based on FY25 earnings per share (EPS), while BSE is at approximately 75x. In relative terms, NSE's valuation seems moderate. READ ABOUT IT HERE Meanwhile, NSE-listed BSE, too, has seen investor interest off-late. Earlier in May, BSE joined an elite club of stocks that have a market capitalisation of ₹1 trillion or more. ALSO READ: Fast off the blocks: Share sale activity hits 9-month high, tops ₹65k cr “Investors can buy the unlisted shares of NSE now. The valuations are cheaper now compared to its listed peer, and the NSE is still an "unquestionable leader" in the stock market. Further, the capital market business is a perennial growth story, and since it's a duopoly market, there is a very assured business for the two players,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.