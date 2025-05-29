Blue Water Logistics IPO closes today; subscription nears 3x, GMP nil

Blue Water Logistics IPO Day 3 subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for Blue Water Logistics' The three-day subscription window to bid for Blue Water Logistics' initial public offering (IPO) is set to close today, May 29, 2025. The SME public issue, which opened for bidding on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, has received a decent response from investors. According to NSE data, the issue has been subcribed around 2.8 times as of 11 AM on Thursday.

Blue Water Logistics IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Blue Water Logistics were trading flat at ₹135, the upper price band as of 9:30 AM on Thursday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Blue Water Logistics IPO details

Blue Water Logistics aims to raise ₹40.5 crore through the SME offering comprising a fresh issue of 3 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, May 30, 2025. Shares of Blue Water Logistics will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹132 to ₹135 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,32,000 to subscribe for a minimum of one lot comprising 1,000 shares. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 2,000 shares with a minimum investment amount of ₹2,70,000.

Maashitla Securities serves as the registrar for the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

According to the RHP, from the net issue proceeds, the company plans to utilise ₹10.5 crore to meet capital expenditure requirements for purchase of vehicles and their body building. In addition, ₹20 crore will be used to meet working capital requirements and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Blue Water Logistics

Hyderabad-based Blue Water Logistics is engaged in the business of providing logistics and supply chain solutions. Its key services include freight forwarding, customs clearance, and transportation handling services. It is a Multimodal Transport Operator registered under the Multimodal Transportation of Goods Act 1993 to carry on the business of multimodal transportation. The company operates through five branch offices situated in the cities of Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam and Thane. As of March 31, 2025, the company owns 25 commercial vehicles used for diverse transportation purposes.