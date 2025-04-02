Paras Defence share price: Aerospace and defence company Aerospace and defence company Paras Defence shares increased up to 1.60 per cent in intraday deals to a high of Rs 993, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

The rise in the Paras Defence share price came after the company announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MicroCon Vision Ltd. (MicroCon), part of CONTROP and the Rafael Group, Israel.

Paras Defence, via an exchange filing said, “We are pleased to inform you that Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MicroCon Vision Ltd. (MicroCon), part of CONTROP and the Rafael Group, Israel.”

MicroCon has experience and expertise in the design, development, production and marketing of ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) payloads and EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infra-Red) Seekers for Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

About Paras Defence

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is a prominent private sector company focusing on the design, development, manufacturing, and testing of advanced defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company operates across four key segments including Defence & Space Optics, Defence Electronics, Heavy Engineering, and Electromagnetic Pulse Protection Solutions.

Paras Defence provides products and solutions to various government entities such as IDF, DRDO, BEL, ISRO, HAL, Goa Shipyard, and Mazagon Dock. In the private sector, its clientele includes prominent companies like Godrej, Tata Power, L&T, Kirloskar, TCS, and Solar Industries. Internationally, PDST serves notable customers including Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael Advanced Defence, and Elbit Systems.

The market capitalisation of Paras Defence is Rs 3,892.57 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

At 10:41 AM, shares of Paras Defence were trading in the negative zone, down 1.16 per cent at Rs 966.05. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.43 per cent higher at 76,350.58 levels.