The rise in the Paras Defence share price came after the company announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MicroCon Vision, part of CONTROP and the Rafael Group, Israel

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Paras Defence share price: Aerospace and defence company Paras Defence shares increased up to 1.60 per cent in intraday deals to a high of Rs 993, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. 
 
The rise in the Paras Defence share price came after the company announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MicroCon Vision Ltd. (MicroCon), part of CONTROP and the Rafael Group, Israel.
 
Paras Defence, via an exchange filing said, “We are pleased to inform you that Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MicroCon Vision Ltd. (MicroCon), part of CONTROP and the Rafael Group, Israel.”
 
Under the terms of the deal, Paras Defence and MicroCon will be exclusive partners in India for working together on the Micro ISR payloads.  ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 470 pts to 76,490; Nifty at 23,280
 
MicroCon has experience and expertise in the design, development, production and marketing of ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) payloads and EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infra-Red) Seekers for Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. 
 

About Paras Defence

 
Paras Defence and Space Technologies is a prominent private sector company focusing on the design, development, manufacturing, and testing of advanced defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company operates across four key segments including Defence & Space Optics, Defence Electronics, Heavy Engineering, and Electromagnetic Pulse Protection Solutions.
 
As a leading enterprise in the private sector for Defence and Space sectors, the company addresses a wide range of industry needs. It is particularly distinguished as the sole Indian supplier of crucial imaging components for space applications, including large-size optics and diffractive gratings.  ALSO READ | Jefferies signals bullish outlook for ONGC; Sees 56% upside for stock

Paras Defence provides products and solutions to various government entities such as IDF, DRDO, BEL, ISRO, HAL, Goa Shipyard, and Mazagon Dock. In the private sector, its clientele includes prominent companies like Godrej, Tata Power, L&T, Kirloskar, TCS, and Solar Industries. Internationally, PDST serves notable customers including Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael Advanced Defence, and Elbit Systems.
 
The market capitalisation of Paras Defence is Rs 3,892.57 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category. 
 
At 10:41 AM, shares of Paras Defence were trading in the negative zone, down 1.16 per cent at Rs 966.05. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.43 per cent higher at 76,350.58 levels.
 
First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

