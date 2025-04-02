Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat start for India ahead of reciprocal tariffs
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors in Indian stock markets are likely to remain wary while awaiting details about reciprocal tariffs set to be announced later on April 2
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Investors in the Indian stock markets are likely to remain cautious while awaiting details of reciprocal tariffs that US President Donald Trump has been teasing since he assumed office. Latest reports from the While House indicate that the tariffs will come into effect as soon as they are announced, which is planned to be unveiled at an event to be held at the White House Rose Garden at 4 PM on April 2.
Apart from that, investors will also be keeping an eye on global markets and trading activities of foreign institutional investors for further cues.
At 6:52 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,313.5, around 7 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
In the previous session, the benchmark indices corrected sharply, with the Nifty ending 354 points, or 1.5 per cent lower, at 23,165, and the Sensex declining by 1,390 points, or 1.80 per cent, to end at 76,024.51.
According to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities, a long bearish candle on daily charts, combined with a correction continuation formation on intraday charts, indicates further weakness from the current levels.
"For day traders, 23,100/75,800 would be the key support zone. If the market manages to trade above this level, we could expect a pullback rally to 23,300-23,350/76,500-76,650. On the flip side, a dismissal of 23,100/75,800 could accelerate the selling pressure. If this level is breached, the Nifty could retest the levels of 50 day SMA (Simple Moving Average), or 23,000-22,950. For Sensex 75,500-75,300, given the current market texture is volatile, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders," he said.
Further, according to ratings agency Moody's, India and Brazil, which are large and domestically driven emerging economies, are likely to withstand some of the tumult from shifting US policies, even as most of their peers are "exposed to choppy waters" that could potentially reshape global capital flows, supply chains, trade and geopolitics. READ MORE
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) plan to hive off clearing corporations (CCs) from stock exchanges remains clouded as uncertainties related to profitability, working capital requirements, and contributions to the Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) remain, industry sources said. READ MORE
In the primary markets today, Infonative Solutions IPO (BSE SME) and Spinaroo Commercial IPO (BSE SME) will have Day 3 of their subscription window, and Retaggio Industries IPO (BSE SME) will close for subscription. ATC Energies System IPO (NSE SME) and Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO (NSE SME) will list on the bourses.
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today, Apr 2: Sensex, Nifty outlook ahead of Trump tariff; Gold, IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following months of speculation and prolonged negotiations, the United States government is set to introduce what it has terms "reciprocal tariffs" later today. This development has left stock market investors on edge, as they anticipate the potential impact on various sectors and the broader consequences for both the US and the global economy.
Meanwhile, caution prevailed in Indian equities on Tuesday, leading to substantial profit-booking. The BSE Sensex index plunged 1,390.41 points, or 1.80 per cent, to settle at 76,024.51, while the NSE Nifty50 declined by 353.65 points, or 1.50 per cent, to close at 23,165.70. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded around the flatline with marginal gains of 0.02 per cent, while the Topix declined by 0.62 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was behind by 0.3 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq was lower by 0.72 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was higher by 0.19 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Wednesday as investors await US President Donald Trump's announcement of fresh trade tariffs later today.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded around the flatline with marginal gains of 0.02 per cent, while the Topix declined by 0.62 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was behind by 0.3 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq was lower by 0.72 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was higher by 0.19 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.47 per cent, and mainland China’s CSI 300 was ahead by 0.14 per cent.
7:38 AM
The S&P 500 advanced 0.38 per cent to close at 5,633.07, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.87 per cent to end at 17,449.89, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 11.80 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 41,989.96.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street mixed ahead of tariff roll-out
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices on Wall Street closed mixed ahead of the roll-out of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump.
The S&P 500 advanced 0.38 per cent to close at 5,633.07, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.87 per cent to end at 17,449.89, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 11.80 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 41,989.96.
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY share market stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 BSE NSE equity Gift Nifty
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 7:34 AM IST