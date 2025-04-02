Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 390 pts higher at 76,400; Nifty at 23,250; financials, auto gain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 390 pts higher at 76,400; Nifty at 23,250; financials, auto gain

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The broader market indices are weak, with the Nifty Midcap 100 dragging 0.10 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 shedding 0.22 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 5,901.63 crore on April 1, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 4,322.58 crore on Tuesday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
10:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retaggio Industries IPO ends today; subscription crosses 1x, GMP flat

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The public subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of Retaggio Industries is set to close today, April 2, 2025. This SME IPO, valued at approximately ₹15.50 crore, has seen subdued interest from investors, achieving an oversubscription rate of only 1.17 times by the end of April 1, 2025.
 
The offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.19 million equity shares, without any Offer for Sale (OFS) component. Shares are priced at ₹25 each, with a minimum lot size of 6,000 shares. READ MORE
 

10:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Last chance! United Spirits shares to go ex-dividend tomorrow; details here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: United Spirits, the renowned brewery and distillery company, is expected to attract significant attention during today's trading session following its announcement of a generous interim dividend for shareholders. The company, which owns the popular whisky brand 'Johnnie Walker,' has declared an interim dividend of 200  per cent.
 
Importantly, United Spirits' shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Thursday, April 3, 2025. The ex-dividend date signifies the point at which shares are traded without the right to receive the declared dividend. To qualify for the dividend payout, investors need to hold the stock prior to this date. READ MORE
 
 

10:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: APSEZ handles 450.2 MMT cargo volume in FY25, up % YoY

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone informed today that it has handled 450.2 MMT cargo volume in FY25, up 7 per cent year-on year. The growth has been led bby containers (up 20 per cent YoY), and gas (up 9 per cent YoY).

During FY25, logistics rail volume stood at 0.64 Mn TEUs (up 8 per cent YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 21.97 MMT (up 9 per cent YoY). 

The company handled its all-time high cargo volume in March 25, with its Mundra facility becoming the first Indian port to cross 200 MMT annual cargo volume.

APSEZ handled its highest ever cargo volume at 41.5 MMT (up 9 per cent YoY) during March 25, led by containers (up 19 per cent YoY) and liquids and gas (up 5 per cent YoY).

The Mundra port handled 200.7 MMT cargo volume during FY25 and became the first Indian port ever to cross the 200 MMT cargo milestone in a single year.
Vizhinjam port crossed 100,000 TEUs milestone during the month, the company said in an exchange filing.
 

10:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are higher on Wednesday as investors await the announcement of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump later in the day.
 
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was higher by 341.15 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 76,365.66, and the Nifty50 was at 23,242.50, ahead by 76.80 points, or 0.33 per cent.

9:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why Bernstein thinks Waaree, Premier Energies will 'Underperform' ahead?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign brokerage Bernstein has initiated coverage on Waaree Energies and Premier Energies, giving both stocks an 'Underperform' rating. The firm has set a target price of ₹1,902 for Waaree Energies and ₹693 for Premier Energies, indicating potential downsides of 21 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.
 
This assessment comes as India, the third-largest solar market globally, aims to boost its solar manufacturing capabilities with plans to invest $20 billion annually. Despite these ambitious goals, Bernstein's analysts remain cautious about the future outlook of the sector. READ MORE
 

9:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee opens 21 paise weaker at 85.68/$ with Trump tariffs in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian Rupee weakened on the first trading day of the financial year as traders evaluated the implications of reciprocal tariffs set to take effect today.
 
Opening 21 paise lower at 85.68 against the US dollar, the domestic currency had previously closed at 85.47 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data. Despite this dip, the Rupee appreciated by 2.39 per cent in March, marking its strongest monthly performance since November 2018. Over the last financial year, however, it recorded a decline of 2.42 per cent. READ MORE

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: If tariffs are worse-than-expected, there can be another round of sell-off'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The element of uncertainty regarding reciprocal tariffs is expected to come down with the tariff declaration today. But considering Trump’s flip flops on tariffs earlier, the uncertainty is likely to continue beyond today. It appears that FIIs turning buyers in the last several trading days of March was triggered by end of year considerations. The short-covering which FII buying triggered contributed to India’s outperformance in March. Now with FIIs selling for Rs 10,255 crores in the cash market in two days, the shorting has resumed. This was reflected in the 353 point sharp cut in Nifty yesterday.

Investors can wait for clarity to emerge regarding tariffs and market trends. If the tariffs are worse-than-expected, there can be another round of sell-off in the market. Even in such a scenario domestic consumption driven sectors will remain resilient."

Stock Market LIVE Updates: If tariffs are worse-than-expected, there can be another round of sell-off'Views By: Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gainers and losers after market open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and Maruti jumped nearly 1 per cent after market opened

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices were in red after the market opened.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens in green, jumps nearly 30 points

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was up 30 points and was at 23,192.60 after market opened. 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens over 100 points higher at 76,146

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up around 100 points after the market opened above 76,000-level.

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gainers and Losers in pre-market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Zomato jump over 0.5 per cent in pre-market

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap traded in positive territory in pre-market

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 130 points in pre market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up over 130 points, above 76,000 in the pre-opening session.

9:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty postive in pre-market, up 35 points

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was up nearly 25 points at 23,200 in pre-opening session. 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are higher on Wednesday as investors await the announcement of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump later in the day.
  At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was higher by 341.15 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 76,365.66, and the Nifty50 was at 23,242.50, ahead by 76.80 points, or 0.33 per cent.
  Investors in the Indian stock markets are likely to remain cautious while awaiting details of reciprocal tariffs that US President Donald Trump has been teasing since he assumed office. Latest reports from the While House indicate that the tariffs will come into effect as soon as they are announced, which is planned to be unveiled at an event to be held at the White House Rose Garden at 4 PM on April 2. 
 
  Apart from that, investors will also be keeping an eye on global markets and trading activities of foreign institutional investors for further cues.
   
According to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities, a long bearish candle on daily charts, combined with a correction continuation formation on intraday charts, indicates further weakness from the current levels.
  "For day traders, 23,100/75,800 would be the key support zone. If the market manages to trade above this level, we could expect a pullback rally to 23,300-23,350/76,500-76,650. On the flip side, a dismissal of 23,100/75,800 could accelerate the selling pressure. If this level is breached, the Nifty could retest the levels of 50 day SMA (Simple Moving Average), or 23,000-22,950. For Sensex 75,500-75,300, given the current market texture is volatile, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders," he said.
 
In the primary markets today, Infonative Solutions IPO (BSE SME) and Spinaroo Commercial IPO (BSE SME) will have Day 3 of their subscription window, and Retaggio Industries IPO (BSE SME) will close for subscription. ATC Energies System IPO (NSE SME) and Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO (NSE SME) will list on the bourses.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News