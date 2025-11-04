Here's why Systematix Corporate Services shares rose 10% in trade on Nov 4

Shares of stockbroking and allied services provider Systematix Corporate Services were ruling higher in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The company's share price soared 9.96 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹176.32 per share on the NSE on Tuesday.

Here’s why Systematix Group shares were buzzing in trade

The notable movement in the company's share price followed the announcement of the appointment of its new Joint Managing Director and CEO.

"Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta will head the Private Wealth Business. The duo joins as Joint Managing Director and CEO - Private Wealth Business, reflecting the Group’s accelerated strategic focus on building a premier and differentiated wealth management platform," said the company in a release.

With businesses spanning brokerage, investment banking, wealth and asset management, and NBFC, Systematix Group today comprises more than 300 professionals and serves approximately 13,000 wealth and asset management clients, overseeing over ₹10,000 crore in assets. Its flagship entity, Systematix Corporate Services Ltd., is publicly listed. The Group has recently reinforced its alternatives platform with a new suite of AIF funds investing across SME, Pre-IPO & Secondaries, and Real Estate Credit strategies.