Stock market holiday on November 5: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading tomorrow, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on account of Gurupurub 2025 or Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the ) will remain shut on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, in observance of the Gurpurab.

The market holiday is on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti (also called Prakash Gurpurb of the first Sikh Guru), a national observance that will be celebrated on November 5 this year.

Stock market timings and list of market holidays 2025

On a usual day, equity trades on the NSE and BSE open for a regular trading session at 9:15 AM and close at 3:30 PM, with a pre-open session beginning at 9.00 AM.

However, because of the holiday, no equity or equity-derivative transactions will take place during these hours tomorrow. Notably, commodities activity on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will see a partial operation: while the morning session remains closed, MCX will allow trading in the evening session as usual from 5:00 PM. onwards. After tomorrow, the next major market holiday for the year will be on Christmas, Thursday, December 25, 2025, when both NSE and BSE are again closed. ALSO READ | Bank holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti: Banks in these states closed on Nov 5 According to the trading holiday calendar, there is only one trading holiday for equities in November 2025.