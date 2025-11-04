Home / Markets / News / Stock market holiday in Nov: Will NSE, BSE remain open on Gurupurab 2025?

Market holiday in November 2025: Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the ) will remain shut on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, in observance of the Gurpurab

Image: Bloomberg
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Stock market holiday on November 5: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading tomorrow, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on account of Gurupurub 2025 or Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
 
Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the ) will remain shut on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, in observance of the Gurpurab. 
 
The market holiday is on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti (also called Prakash Gurpurb of the first Sikh Guru), a national observance that will be celebrated on November 5 this year. 

Stock market timings and list of market holidays 2025 

 
On a usual day, equity trades on the NSE and BSE open for a regular trading session at 9:15 AM and close at 3:30 PM, with a pre-open session beginning at 9.00 AM. 
 
However, because of the holiday, no equity or equity-derivative transactions will take place during these hours tomorrow. Notably, commodities activity on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will see a partial operation: while the morning session remains closed, MCX will allow trading in the evening session as usual from 5:00 PM. onwards. 
 
After tomorrow, the next major market holiday for the year will be on Christmas, Thursday, December 25, 2025, when both NSE and BSE are again closed. 
 
According to the trading holiday calendar, there is only one trading holiday for equities in November 2025.   ALSO READ | Bank holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti: Banks in these states closed on Nov 5

Market holiday: What investors need to know

 
Investors should note that all standard trading segments (equity, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing) will be non-operational on both major exchanges tomorrow. Orders placed ahead may get carried over to the next business day. With MCX’s evening session still open, commodities traders should verify timings and segment status. 
 
Normal trading will resume on the next business day under normal market hours.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

