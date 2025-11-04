Sun Pharma Q2 preview: Profit may dip YoY despite revenue growth; details

Sun Pharma Q2 results preview: Pharma major Pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is likely to report stable revenue growth but muted profitability in results for the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), weighed down by higher costs related to its US speciality portfolio. According to estimates by multiple brokerages, the company’s revenue is likely to rise around 7 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong performance in domestic and speciality businesses, while net profit may decline marginally due to elevated promotional and R&D expenses.

According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Sun Pharma's net profit is expected to come at ₹2,843.4 crore, marking an average decline of 3 per cent Y-o-Y, as against ₹2,932.3 crore in the year-ago period (Q2FY25). On a quarterly (Q-o-Q) basis, the company's bottom line is projected to fall by an average of 5 per cent.

The pharma major's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to increase 7.3 per cent to ₹14,257.2 crore, on average, as compared to ₹13,291.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, revenue is expected to grow around 3 per cent compared to ₹13,851.4 crore in the June 2025 quarter. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Brokerages expect the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to increase around 3 per cent to ₹3,934.3 crore in Q2FY26 compared to ₹3,810.9 crore in the year-ago period. Here's what analysts expect from Sun Pharma Q2FY26 results: Kotak Institutional Equities Kotak Institutional Equities expects Sun Pharma’s consolidated revenue to rise 7 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent Q-o-Q in Q2FY26. The brokerage estimates US sales at $486 million (+3 per cent Q-o-Q) and projects the global speciality segment to grow 15 per cent Y-o-Y to $330 million (+6 per cent Q-o-Q), supported by the launch of Leqselvi and higher prescriptions for Ilumya, Cequa, Winlevi, and Odomzo.

India sales are expected to increase 9 per cent Y-o-Y, while growth in RoW/emerging markets is pegged at 11 per cent Y-o-Y. Kotak expects gross margins falling 90 bps Q-o-Q to 78.8 per cent, mainly due to lower gRevlimid sales and a weaker domestic mix. R&D expenses are projected at 6.5 per cent of sales (+100 bps Q-o-Q). On profitability, the firm expects a 4 per cent Q-o-Q decline in Ebitda to ₹39 billion (+2 per cent Y-o-Y), impacted by higher commercialisation costs for Leqselvi. Ebitda margins are likely to come in at 27.4 per cent, down 130 bps Y-o-Y and 200 bps Q-o-Q.