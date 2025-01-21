Tanla Platforms share price gains 8% ahead of Q3FY25 results annoucement

Tanla Platforms shares gained 7.6 per cent in trade on Tuesday (January 21, 2025), logging an intraday high at Rs 711 per cent. The buying in the stock sparked ahead of the company posting its Q3 results.

Around 11:32 AM, Tanla Platforms share price was up 1.96 per cent at Rs 673.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.01 per cent at 76,294.93. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 9,063.11 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,194.85 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 632.50 per share.

Tanla Platforms Q2 results

The software company, in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 130.2 crore as compared to Rs 142.54 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,000.7 crore, in comparison to Rs 1,008.6 crore, down 0.78 per cent.

ALSO READ: Tanla Platforms shares slip 9% after Q2 net profit dips to Rs 120 crore The company's total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,011 crore, down 0.38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as compared to Rs 1,014.93 crore in the year-ago period. Tanla, as per its exchange filing, added 35 per cent of its new customers on WhatsApp. Its product penetration improved to 2.37 from 2.17 in Q1 FY25 on a larger customer base, driven by the growing adoption of WhatsApp and other new channels.

“Amidst the dynamic landscape, we have navigated shifts effectively while building a foundation for sustained growth. With strategic investments in OTT, platform innovation, and investment for future growth, Tanla is positioned to drive impactful industry shifts. We closed another deal with one of the largest banks in India this quarter for Wisely ATP, reinforcing our commitment to secure, innovative digital solutions,” said Uday Reddy, founder, chairman and CEO, of Tanla Platforms.

Also Read

Tanla Platforms is a technology company based in India that specialises in communication solutions and platforms for enterprises. Founded in 1999, it provides a range of services, including cloud communications, messaging solutions, and application programming interfaces (APIs) that facilitate seamless connectivity between businesses and their customers.

In the past one year, Tanla Platforms shares have lost 41 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.5 per cent.