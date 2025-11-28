Here's why Voltamp Transformers shares rose 5% in trade on November 28

Voltamp Transformers Share Price Today: Shares of heavy electrical equipment maker Voltamp Transformers witnessed strong buying interest on Friday, November 28, after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCL). Following the news, the company’s stock price rose 4.83 per cent to ₹8,461.50 during intraday trade on Friday.

The stock has rebounded nearly 40 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹6,051 per share, touched earlier this year on March 3 on the NSE. However, Voltamp Transformers remains more than 26 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹11,500, recorded last year on December 9 on the BSE.

That said, the counter continued to attract buying interest on Friday. At 09:50 AM, Voltamp Transformers shares were trading at ₹8,442.50, up 4.60 per cent from the previous close of ₹8,071.50 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50 was up by merely 23 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 26,238 levels. Trading volumes, however, remained subdued, as a combined total of 0.02 million equity shares worth approximately ₹16.83 crore changed hands on the NSE and BSE by midday. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹12,040 crore on the NSE. According to BSE data, Voltamp Transformers has a trailing twelve-month earnings per share (EPS) of 324.82, a cash EPS (CEPS) of 338.59, a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 25.89, a return on equity (ROE) of 23.18, and a price-to-book ratio of 6.