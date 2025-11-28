Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty range-bound; SMIDs in red; VIX eases 7%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, November 28, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index fell 0.16 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index dropped 0.36 per cent

10:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock markets in India are witnessing a see-saw trade on Friday. While the benchmark indices are volatile, the broader mid- and small-cap indices are in the negative zone.

At 10:00 AM, the BSE Sensex index was at 85,872, higher by 151 points or 0.18 per cent. The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 26,250, rising 34 points or 0.13 per cent.  

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index is flat and the Nifty SmallCap index is lower by 0.2 per cent.

9:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Meesho sets IPO price band

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company aims to raise ₹4,250 crore through the fresh issue, and public shareholders will be selling 105.5 million equity shares through an offer-for-sale (OFS). At the upper end price, the issue size stands at ₹5,421.05 crore. READ MORE

9:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why are GAIL (India) shares falling?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GAIL (India) share price dropped around 6 per cent in the intraday trade on Friday. GAIL stock hit a low of ₹171.8 per share on the BSE.

Selling pressure was seen on GAIL counter following a lower than expected pipeline tariff revision by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

PNGRB has approved an increase in pipeline tariff to ₹65.69 from ₹58.60/MMBtu, lower than GAIL's proposed price of ₹78/MMBtu.

The changes are effective from January 1, 2026. The next tariff revision is scheduled for January 2028. 

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashoka Buildcon share price drops over 3%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashoka Buildcon share price was trading lower on Friday. The stock fell to a low of ₹172.9 per share on the BSE, falling over 4 per cent in the intraday trade. 

The decline in Ashoka Buildcon shares came after the company received a show-cause notice related to the six-lane elevated corridor project from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku on NH-66, following the collapse of two precast PSC girders.

NHAI has temporarily suspended Ashoka Buildcon from participating in ongoing or future NHAI tenders for one month or until the Expert Committee concludes its probe, whichever is later. 

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Auto, pharma, FMCG, IT were trading in green. 


9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE MidCap and SmallCap were trading flat with negative bias. 


9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and HCLTech were among the top laggards on Sensex after market opened. 


9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty holds 26,200-levels after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was trading flat after the market opened. The index was holding 26,200-mark


9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 100 pts, below 85,600

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex slipped after the market opened. The index was trading below 85,600-level, down over 100 points. 


9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 26,200 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 held 26,200 level in the pre-opening session. The index was trading 22 points higher. 




9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up 70 points, near 85,800 levels in the pre-opening session. 

 

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens lower on Friday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opens 10 paise lower on November 28. The domestic currency started at 89.41 per US dollar Vs Thursday's close of 89.31/$.

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India IT sector nearing FY27 revival; AI ramp-up to be key, says Nomura

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  India’s information technology services industry may be inching toward recovery after two years of sluggish growth, with Nomura analysts expecting a marginal improvement in revenue and profitability by FY27, driven by easing macro headwinds and a clearer monetisation path for artificial intelligence (AI)-led services.
 
In a new outlook report for 2026, Nomura analysts Abhishek Bhandari and Karan Nain of Nomura acknowledged that investor sentiment has been clouded by muted top-line trends, with industry revenue rising just 1.8 per cent in FY25 and likely 2.9 per cent in FY26. This has raised concerns over whether the sector risks becoming a ‘net AI loser’ as automation compresses traditional revenue pools. READ MORE

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi allows incentives for MF distributors to boost women, B30 onboarding

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a new incentive framework for mutual fund (MF) distributors to boost participation of women investors and people from beyond top 30 (B30) locations.
 
Sebi said distributors will now be eligible for up to ₹2,000 additional commissions for bringing new individual investors (new PANs) from B30 cities and new women investors from both T30 and B30 locations, the regulator said in a circular issued on Thursday. For lumpsum investments, the extra commission will be 1 per cent of the first application amount with a caveat that the investor remains invested for at least a year. In case of systematic investment plans (SIPs), it will be 1 per cent of the total investments made during the first year. READ MORE

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's economic growth, financial markets muddied by US trade deal woes

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s economy and financial markets are sending conflicting signals about the growth outlook, complicating policymakers’ efforts to support activity as high US tariffs weigh on prospects.
 
Gross domestic product likely expanded at a rapid pace of more than 7 per cent last quarter, yet inflation is at a record low of under 1 per cent, largely because of a collapse in food prices. The rupee has plunged to an all-time low of about 90 to the dollar, while the stock market is soaring. Imports surged last month after the government cut taxes, but exports have plummeted.
 
 
President Donald Trump’s punitive 50 per cent tariffs, the highest among most major economies, have weighed on sentiment as exporters see orders from the US dry up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to bolster the economy, focusing on spurring consumer and business spending, but the conflicting economic signals suggest investors aren’t convinced yet about the outlook. READ MORE
Connect with us on WhatsApp

