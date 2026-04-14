Higher under-recoveries keep Street cautious on OMCs amid crude surge

India imported 88 per cent of its crude in 2025, with 45 per cent sourced from West Asia, 35 per cent from Russia, and 6 per cent from the US. On the product side, India is a net diesel exporter (exporting 24 per cent of production), petrol (35 per cent of production), and ATF (44 per cent of production).

Excise on petro products generates 8 per cent of revenue. The government cut excise duties by ₹10 per litre in March, 2026. The central excise on petrol and diesel is now ₹11.9 per litre and ₹7.8 per litre, respectively. The current account deficit or CAD which was $13 billion or roughly 1.3 per cent of GDP (annualised) in October-December 2025 may be over $20 billion in January-March 2026. CII estimates a rise of $10 per barrel in crude prices could impact CAD by 30 basis points of GDP, if other variables are stable. Analysts assume a rule-of-thumb impact of 5 per cent of operating profit on OMCs for every $1 per barrel change in crude oil costs. At crude oil above the $80-85 band, operating profit moves into the negative zone without price hikes.