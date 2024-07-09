Hind Copper, Siemens: Top picks by Jatin Gedia of ShareKhan for July 9

Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper was trading in a downward sloping channel and has now provided a breakout. The breakout has been accompanied with above average volume indicating that the breakout is likely to sustain and witness continued buying interest.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicators are suggesting continuation of the upmove. We expect the stock to target levels of Rs 363-370. One should keep a stop loss of Rs 333 for the long positions

Siemens

Siemens was trading in a narrow range since the last couple of weeks. The stock has broken down from the consolidation on the downside.