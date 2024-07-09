Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Hind Copper, Siemens: Top picks by Jatin Gedia of ShareKhan for July 9

Hind Copper, Siemens: Top picks by Jatin Gedia of ShareKhan for July 9

Hindustan Copper was trading in a downward sloping channel and has now provided a breakout

stock market trading
Representative Picture
Jatin Gedia Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 6:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper was trading in a downward sloping channel and has now provided a breakout. The breakout has been accompanied with above average volume indicating that the breakout is likely to sustain and witness continued buying interest. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicators are suggesting continuation of the upmove. We expect the stock to target levels of Rs 363-370. One should keep a stop loss of Rs 333 for the long positions

Siemens

Siemens was trading in a narrow range since the last couple of weeks. The stock has broken down from the consolidation on the downside. 

Daily momentum indicator has triggered a negative crossover which is a sell signal. In terms of price pattern it has formed an Engulfing Bear Candlestick pattern implying bearishness from a short-term perspective. So, one can initiate short positions around Rs 7,700 with stop loss of Rs 7,850 for targets of Rs 7,500-7,360.

(Jatin Gedia is a technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Views expressed are his own.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks today

Buy ideas for July 8: HDFC Life, Cipla, SJVN; check target prices here

Bull spread on Tata Motors, recommends Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Sell Nifty IT on the rise; resistance at 38,350, check other details here

VBL, MRPL among top picks of Anand Rathi for July 04; check key levels here

Topics :Stock callsStock CallBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock marketIndian equitiesHindustan CopperSiemens

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 6:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story