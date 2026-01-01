Hindustan Copper share price rises 3% in trade on Jan 1: Here's why

Hindustan Copper Share Price: Shares of the state-owned Miniratna company Hindustan Copper were ruling higher on the bourses on the first trading session of the calendar year 2026. The company's share price rose 3.04 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹534.1 per share on the NSE during the intraday trade early on Thursday.

The counter, though, has pared the gains partially, but it continued to see buyer demand on Thursday. At 10:11 AM, Hindustan Copper shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹525.40 per share, higher by 1.37 per cent from its previous close of ₹518.30 per share. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 26,157, higher by 28 points or 0.11 per cent.

A combined total of 21.2 million equity shares of Hindustan Copper, estimated to be worth ₹1,124 crore, had exchanged hands on the NSE. The company’s market cap stood at ₹50,807 crore as of January 1, 2026. Here’s why Hindustan Copper shares were trading higher on Thursday: The noteworthy movement in the Hindustan Copper share price came after the company announced that its board had advised that the matter related to the penalty charges by the NSE may be taken up with the Ministry/Exchanges for seeking an exemption from the payment of the fine by HCL. Notably, the exchanges have imposed a fine of ₹9,77,040 each on Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) for non-compliance with Regulation 17(1), 18(1), and 19(1) & (2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, pertaining to the composition of the Board and Constitution of Committees for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.